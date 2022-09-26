ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

What to do if you get stuck driving through flash flood waters

TAMPA, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian moving over southwest Florida on Wednesday, state officials and many experts warn the time to evacuate has passed. In some places things may still appear relatively calm and orderly - take for example the "reverse storm surge" in the Tampa Bay area this morning. Temporary conditions may give some people a false sense of security about when and where they can still leave their homes.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian swamps Naples area, trapping people in homes

NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian makes landfall as 4th-strongest to hit Florida on record

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian reached the shores of southwest Florida on Wednesday and made landfall as one of the strongest storms on record to hit the state. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm made its official landfall just after 3 p.m. near Cayo Costa, bringing with it devastating storm surge flooding and maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters Insurance#Flood Insurance#Home Insurance#Hurricane Ian#Floridians
10NEWS

When it comes to naming hurricanes, does 'I' stand for 'infamous'?

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is projected to be a powerful storm that's on a path to hit Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions. But even before the hurricane's power has been fully unleashed, Ian is already signifying an "infamous" moniker carried by destructive tropical storms that have previously tore through the Atlantic coast.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
NWS
10NEWS

Tampa Bay-area shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian: See county-by-county list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area as early as Wednesday and many residents are being asked to evacuate their homes. Those without an evacuation plan might want to consider staying at one of the shelters their county is offering. Each county has at least one pet-friendly and Special Needs location for those who need it.
ENVIRONMENT
10NEWS

Tracking Ian: Watch live hurricane coverage

Life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds and flooding are ongoing, the National Hurricane Center said. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm. We'll have the latest on the storm, its impact on our area, plus we'll feature news conferences and provide other crucial information to help keep you safe.
ENVIRONMENT
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian live streams and cameras from across the Tampa Bay area

Ian could bring with it a major storm surge, including as much as 8-12 feet along the coast from Bonita Beach to the middle of Longboat Key. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
ENVIRONMENT
10NEWS

See latest closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, below is a list of places that will be closed for the next few days. The airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning. In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy