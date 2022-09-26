Read full article on original website
President Biden approves Florida disaster declaration for those affected by Ian
FLORIDA, USA — As Ian has made landfall in Florida, President Biden has ordered federal aid to supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the storm. This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis made the request Wednesday, according to his office. Declaring it a major...
Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
What to do if you get stuck driving through flash flood waters
TAMPA, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian moving over southwest Florida on Wednesday, state officials and many experts warn the time to evacuate has passed. In some places things may still appear relatively calm and orderly - take for example the "reverse storm surge" in the Tampa Bay area this morning. Temporary conditions may give some people a false sense of security about when and where they can still leave their homes.
Hurricane Ian swamps Naples area, trapping people in homes
NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many...
Space Station captures full scope of Hurricane Ian as storm heads toward Florida
FLORIDA, USA — The International Space Station is getting a one-of-a-kind aerial view of Hurricane Ian as it moves from Cuba to the Florida coast. Pictures posted this week online by the space station depict what the large tropical storm looked like from 260 miles away in space as it was moving toward Florida on Monday.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as 4th-strongest to hit Florida on record
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian reached the shores of southwest Florida on Wednesday and made landfall as one of the strongest storms on record to hit the state. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm made its official landfall just after 3 p.m. near Cayo Costa, bringing with it devastating storm surge flooding and maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
Here's how you can volunteer to help out those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Speaking at a news conference Wednesday to give updates on Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is looking for volunteers to assist people recovering from the hurricane. People can sign up through Volunteer Florida to lend a helping hand, and there...
Likely tornado overturns small planes at Florida airport as Hurricane Ian approaches
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian drew closer to Florida's peninsula Tuesday night, a likely tornado overturned some aircraft at a small Broward County airport. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that a tornado caused "damage to several small lanes and some hangars" at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.
What the regional hotel situation looks like as Tampa residents evacuate for Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — State officials are stressing to Floridians that there's still time to evacuate if you haven't done so as Hurricane Ian approaches — and hotels remain available if you need somewhere to go. During a press conference Tuesday evening with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Division of...
Hurricane myths | Can you throw your patio furniture in the pool to keep it from blowing away?
TAMPA, Fla. — A hurricane is on the way, and you've been told you need to evacuate - that means you've got a lot of bases to cover, in a short period of time, to make sure your belongings and home are safe and secure. Tampa Bay area residents...
Hillsborough County Schools used as shelters ahead of Hurricane
Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida. The Tampa Bay area is currently under hurricane and storm surge watches.
When it comes to naming hurricanes, does 'I' stand for 'infamous'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is projected to be a powerful storm that's on a path to hit Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions. But even before the hurricane's power has been fully unleashed, Ian is already signifying an "infamous" moniker carried by destructive tropical storms that have previously tore through the Atlantic coast.
Tampa Bay-area shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area as early as Wednesday and many residents are being asked to evacuate their homes. Those without an evacuation plan might want to consider staying at one of the shelters their county is offering. Each county has at least one pet-friendly and Special Needs location for those who need it.
Tracking Ian: Watch live hurricane coverage
Life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds and flooding are ongoing, the National Hurricane Center said. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm. We'll have the latest on the storm, its impact on our area, plus we'll feature news conferences and provide other crucial information to help keep you safe.
Hurricane Ian live streams and cameras from across the Tampa Bay area
Ian could bring with it a major storm surge, including as much as 8-12 feet along the coast from Bonita Beach to the middle of Longboat Key. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
See latest closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, below is a list of places that will be closed for the next few days. The airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning. In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
