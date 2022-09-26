MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, a local man turned himself into police after it was believed that he fired gunshots through his apartment floor. At approximately 1 p.m. last Friday, police arrived at 129 Boutwell St. after reports of a shooting earlier that day. The victim told police that morning he initially thought someone had thrown a rock against his window, later noticing plaster on the floor and a bullet nearby. Officer then saw a hole in the ceiling directly above the plaster.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO