Vermonters accused of theft, obstruction, hiding from police
Four Poultney residents were arrested on Thursday by the Fair Haven Police Department
Former police chief in NH accused of submitting false timesheets
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn't work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general's office said. Wood, who...
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller in Vermont burglary case
An embattled Justice League actor will have extra time to prepare for their arraignment after a lieutenant with the Bennington County Sheriff's Department pushed back their court date.
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
Man surrenders to police days after firing bullets into downstairs neighbors’ apartment
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, a local man turned himself into police after it was believed that he fired gunshots through his apartment floor. At approximately 1 p.m. last Friday, police arrived at 129 Boutwell St. after reports of a shooting earlier that day. The victim told police that morning he initially thought someone had thrown a rock against his window, later noticing plaster on the floor and a bullet nearby. Officer then saw a hole in the ceiling directly above the plaster.
MPD Under the Radar: Man covered in blood will not leave Hanover Street bathroom
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
2 Found Dead In Springfield Home
A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
Vt. Officers Who Fatally Shot Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation Will Not Face Prosecution
Three Vermont police officers - one from the Brattleboro Police Department and two from the Vermont State Police, will not face criminal charges after the fatal shooting of a person of interest in a homicide investigation, the state's attorney general said Monday. The Vermont Attorney General's Office was called in...
Investigation underway after 1 person killed in New Hampshire fire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — One person was killed after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in a mobile home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to 1 Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., after getting a report of smoke coming from the home.
Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged
A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
2 missing teenagers, baby found safe, Worcester police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two missing teenagers and a baby who were reported missing in Worcester have been found safe, police said. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Springfield memorial held for Carl Sepheus calls attention to end violence
A memorial service was held in Springfield's Upper Hill neighborhood that pleaded for the end to the murder of young men of color.
Vermont woman riding bicycle struck by car on Route 10 in Bernardston
A bicyclist struck was by a car on Route 10 in Bernardston Tuesday.
New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead
ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
