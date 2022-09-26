ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
manchesterinklink.com

Man surrenders to police days after firing bullets into downstairs neighbors’ apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, a local man turned himself into police after it was believed that he fired gunshots through his apartment floor. At approximately 1 p.m. last Friday, police arrived at 129 Boutwell St. after reports of a shooting earlier that day. The victim told police that morning he initially thought someone had thrown a rock against his window, later noticing plaster on the floor and a bullet nearby. Officer then saw a hole in the ceiling directly above the plaster.
WCAX

Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
Matthew Davis
Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Springfield Home

A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
NECN

Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged

A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead

ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
