Read full article on original website
Related
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Chicago on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Gomes will start at catcher after P.J. Higgins was benched versus right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Anthony Rizzo left on New York's bench on Wednesday night
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rizzo will take a seat after Marwin Gonzalez was picked as New York's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 352 batted balls this season, Rizzo has accounted for a 11.1% barrel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Toronto's Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bradley Jr. will patrol center field after George Springer was picked as Toronto's designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was shifted to first base, and Cavan Biggio was left on the bench. numberFire's...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger batting ninth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza batting cleanup for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees utility-man Oswald Peraza is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will take over shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was benched in Toronto. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch White, our models project Peraza to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salaryof $2,000.
numberfire.com
Astros' Christian Vazquez batting fifth on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vazquez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera on Nationals' bench Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Riley Adams will catch for Josiah gray and hit ninth. Adams has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire's models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
New York's Tim Locastro in right field on Wednesday
New York Yankees utility-man Tim Locastro is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Locastro will operate in right field after Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to second base after Gleyber Torres was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Locastro to score 6.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christian Vazquez starting at designated hitter. Vazquez will bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 11.9 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0