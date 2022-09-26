ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder

Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
MARRERO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dj#Nopd#Violent Crime#St Roch Avenue#Nopd Third District#Slidell Police
wbrz.com

Police: Gang task force uncovers jail cell scheme to scare witness in murder trial

HAMMOND - A special gang taskforce said it uncovered an attempted murder suspect trying to intimidate a witness in a separate case. "Toine" Cyprian, 22, was already in jail when detectives learned of the scheme and added an obstruction of justice charge to the ones he's already facing: attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD | 2 killed in separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead following a pair of shootings Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the first shooting happened on I-10 East near the Louisa exit. Officers said two men were shot. EMS declared one victim dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Suspect from May Gentilly shooting arrested by police

NEW ORLEANS — It was a Monday afternoon in late May when New Orleans police say Joe Cooper became the victim of a crime. “Officers responded to a call of an attempted home invasion that resulted in the victim, Mr. Joe Cooper, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” third district commander, Lt. Ernest Luster said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

One man dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Gretna that killed one man early Thursday morning. Deputies say a call was received at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday reporting a shooting in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard. Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a house.
GRETNA, LA
WWL

String of murders in Marrero pushes neighbors to the edge

MARRERO, La. — Dozens of Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a SWAT roll near Westwood Drive and Gentry Road in Marrero. The JPSO arrived there Monday afternoon to arrest a man wanted in one of three shootings in Marrero over the weekend. The gunfire left four people dead. The...
MARRERO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy