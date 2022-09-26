Road closures scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 27

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced traffic alerts over the weekend, with a couple of them scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept. 27.

Where: College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day).

Where: South A&M-Johnson Street intersection (South A&M traffic traveling east will have reduced lane width; Southbound South Johnson traffic will be reduced to one lane.)

When: Tuesday, Sept. 27-Friday, Sept. 30.

Please be cautious of changes to travel lanes and possible detours due to construction.

For more information, go to cosatx.us/streets

