Wyoming State

Casper, WY
Wyoming State
subletteexaminer.com

Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

What? Coors Isn’t The Most Popular Beer In Wyoming

When I think about domestic beers and beers that are the most popular when I'm out enjoying an adult beverage, I would think Wyoming would be on the Coors train. I mean, they're close. Sure, Budweiser has that plant in Fort Collins, but Coors has been within a drive of Wyomingites since it first hit the market. I mean, they even made a movie about how people out east really wanted it(Smokey And The Bandit).
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

First Sparks: Federal Government Approves Wyoming’s Plan for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

W.Y.D.O.T. has nearly $24 million to construct charging stations in seven Wyoming communities along federal highways as part of the recent federal investment in electric vehicle infrastructure. The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (N.E.V.I.) plan has been approved. With that approval, the Fiscal Year...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding

So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
WYOMING STATE
lakepowelllife.com

The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG

319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Farmers Turning To Robots To Ease Labor Shortages

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Automated ordering kiosks at restaurants and self-checkout lines at grocery stores are becoming commonplace. As labor shortages continue to be a problem across the board in the United States, some companies are turning to machines. That includes farmers, who are looking...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

WATCH: 5 Tips on Defensive Driving

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists tips on how to be a better defensive driver. It includes vital driving skills, such as being aware of your surroundings and avoiding distractions while driving. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.”...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: And The Long Winter Season Begins

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You know the party’s over when the hummingbirds suddenly disappear. They know what’s coming. For several weeks now they’ve been on their way to Central America, where some guy like me has a bunch of feeders waiting for them.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY

