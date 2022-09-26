Tennessee National Guard on alert to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee National Guard is preparing to send more than a thousand personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today that he has already received offers of support from several states, including Tennessee.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has authorized around 1,200 Tennessee National Guard soldiers and airmen to deploy in response to the hurricane.

“As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tennessee National Guard stands ready to support response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a release. “I commend our Guardsmen and women for representing the Volunteer State and answering the call to help Floridians in need.”

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says it has deployed a “Type IV A-Team” and two ambulance strike teams to Florida. A Type IV A-Team consists of two individuals from TEMA’s Preparedness Division. They will be deployed for 14 days to assist with resource requests and operational needs in Florida.

TEMA’s ambulance strike team consists of 37 members from several counties and agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.