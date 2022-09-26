Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason
Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Don Mattingly out with Marlins; multiple teams to have offseason openings
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB・
History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
numberfire.com
Giancarlos Stanton sent to New York's bench on Wednesday night
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton will sit on the bench after Aaron Judge was named New York's designated hitter and Harrison Bader was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 255 batted balls this season, Stanton...
numberfire.com
Astros' Christian Vazquez batting fifth on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vazquez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza batting cleanup for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees utility-man Oswald Peraza is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will take over shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was benched in Toronto. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch White, our models project Peraza to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salaryof $2,000.
numberfire.com
New York's Tim Locastro in right field on Wednesday
New York Yankees utility-man Tim Locastro is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Locastro will operate in right field after Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to second base after Gleyber Torres was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Locastro to score 6.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Gaints' David Villar batting sixth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Villar will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Villar for 12.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Ryan Jeffers catching on Wednesday night
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Jeffers will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was rested at home. In a matchup versus White Sox's right-hander Johnny Cueto, our models project Jeffers to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Giants' Ford Proctor batting ninth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Ford Proctor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Proctor will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Thairo Estrada returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Proctor for 5.4 FanDuel points...
