Virginia State

Roanoke Valley musicians donate instruments to Kentucky flooding victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two musicians from our hometowns came back from Kentucky on Wednesday after donating instruments to people still recovering from devastating floods. Bill Hudson and Al Coffey are both musicians from the Roanoke Valley. They partnered with Woodsongs to deliver musical instruments to residents who lost everything in the summer floods.
Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
