Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley musicians donate instruments to Kentucky flooding victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two musicians from our hometowns came back from Kentucky on Wednesday after donating instruments to people still recovering from devastating floods. Bill Hudson and Al Coffey are both musicians from the Roanoke Valley. They partnered with Woodsongs to deliver musical instruments to residents who lost everything in the summer floods.
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on parts of Virginia. The hurricane is expected to impact the state starting Friday, Sept. 30. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
Comments / 0