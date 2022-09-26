Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff a Bus' to aid Helping Harvest, Humane Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils, BARTA and Berks Encore are teaming up and going to bat against hunger, both among humans and their furry companions. A "Stuff a Bus" food drive will be held in conjunction with Berks Encore's annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium next Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Animal rescue: 'Lucky' kitten rescued by attentive driver in Pennsylvania
Mechanics got the car on a lift and freed the scared little feline, who was stuck in the undercarriage.
Times News
Nesquehoning Halloween display raises donations for Panther Valley school, cat and dog shelters
Just like the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas,” a Nesquehoning man is again transforming his property into a place where ghouls and goblins lurk, 12-foot skeletons stand guard over real tombstones and 20-foot blowup Jack Skellington’s watch the land. But this year, Alan Kloss is aiming to help...
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 30+ Oktoberfests, Live Music, Fall Happenings And More
From exciting Oktoberfest celebrations to thrilling fall tours, Bucks County has just what you need to fall into this autumn season. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Notes: First there was beer can chicken, now there’s bundt pan chicken!
While apples are being celebrated during Family Fall Fun Weekends through Oct. 30 at Terhune Orchards in Lawrence, the annual Cranberry Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2 on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown. Meanwhile, garlic lovers will flock to the Easton...
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022
Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
Trapped Baby Rescued By Good Samaritans From Flipping SUV In Lehigh Valley: Report
Several Good Samaritans came to the immediate rescue of an 18-month-old child trapped in an SUV that had flipped following a serious crash in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LehighValleyLive reports. One person was taken to St. Luke’s Easton Hospital and two other adults were trapped inside the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Bucks County Park Just Re-Opened and Is Dedicated To All Children of All Abilities
The Miracle League of Northampton Township recently celebrated the reopening of the Miracle League Playground at the Northampton Township Municipal Park in Churchville, writes Dino Ciliberti for the Patch. The non-profit that supports more than 250 individuals with disabilities across Bucks County and neighboring communities through its high-quality facilities and...
Elk missing for 2 days is returned to Northampton County owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’
It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Pennsylvania has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
Pennsylvania Warns Residents To Watch For Mosquitos And Ticks
As you venture outside, it's important to protect yourself, your children, and your pets from ticks and mosquitoes, which can carry deadly diseases. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Several state agencies are warning residents of the potential dangers caused by mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, specifically West Nile Virus (WNV), Lyme Disease, and Anaplasmosis. So far in 2021, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, resulting in two deaths. One death occurred in Philadelphia County, and the second in Franklin County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
Comments / 1