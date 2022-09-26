ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York City, NY
New York State
Sports
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Abraham Almonte batting ninth for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox will start Abraham Almonte in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will bat ninth and cover centerfield in Monday's game while Kike Hernandez moves to second base and Yu Chang sits. Almonte has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Chicago on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Gomes will start at catcher after P.J. Higgins was benched versus right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Giancarlos Stanton sent to New York's bench on Wednesday night

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton will sit on the bench after Aaron Judge was named New York's designated hitter and Harrison Bader was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 255 batted balls this season, Stanton...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting second for Astros on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Jose Altuve moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Toronto's Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bradley Jr. will patrol center field after George Springer was picked as Toronto's designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was shifted to first base, and Cavan Biggio was left on the bench. numberFire's...
MLB
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun hitting sixth in Rangers' Wednesday lineup

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is starting in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Charlie Culberson was rested in Seattle. numberFire's models project Calhoun to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Oakland's Vimael Machin batting second on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin will start at third base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Jonah Bride moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Machin for 8.8 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger batting ninth for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 9.4 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera on Nationals' bench Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Riley Adams will catch for Josiah gray and hit ninth. Adams has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire's models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin hitting sixth in Baltimore's Wednesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Nevin will operate third base after Ramon Urias was placed on the 10-day injured list. numberFire's models project Nevin to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD

