FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
numberfire.com
Abraham Almonte batting ninth for Red Sox Monday
The Boston Red Sox will start Abraham Almonte in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will bat ninth and cover centerfield in Monday's game while Kike Hernandez moves to second base and Yu Chang sits. Almonte has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Chicago on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Gomes will start at catcher after P.J. Higgins was benched versus right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Giancarlos Stanton sent to New York's bench on Wednesday night
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton will sit on the bench after Aaron Judge was named New York's designated hitter and Harrison Bader was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 255 batted balls this season, Stanton...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting second for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Jose Altuve moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bradley Jr. will patrol center field after George Springer was picked as Toronto's designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was shifted to first base, and Cavan Biggio was left on the bench. numberFire's...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun hitting sixth in Rangers' Wednesday lineup
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is starting in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Charlie Culberson was rested in Seattle. numberFire's models project Calhoun to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Oakland's Vimael Machin batting second on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin will start at third base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Jonah Bride moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Machin for 8.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger batting ninth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera on Nationals' bench Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Riley Adams will catch for Josiah gray and hit ninth. Adams has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire's models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Tyler Nevin hitting sixth in Baltimore's Wednesday lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Nevin will operate third base after Ramon Urias was placed on the 10-day injured list. numberFire's models project Nevin to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
