Fresno Jury Convicts MS-13 Member of Machete Murder, Kidnapping

A federal jury in Fresno has found an MS-13 gang member guilty of a 2017 murder and kidnapping. Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez, 27, a citizen of El Salvador illegally living in Mendota, will face life in prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Wednesday in a news release.
Fresno Medical Mission: On the ground in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Medical Mission is underway in the country of Armenia. After leaving the United States on Friday, the team is working to bring medical aid to the people of Armenia. The team has split into multiple groups to help different parts of the country. One team is working with a […]
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
DOJ: Man convicted in kidnapping, murder in Mendota

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a man in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, a jury found 27-year-old Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez guilty of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old man on December 18, 2017. Authorities said Rivas Gomez and other gang members had […]
These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday

With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home

Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
