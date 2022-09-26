Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno Jury Convicts MS-13 Member of Machete Murder, Kidnapping
A federal jury in Fresno has found an MS-13 gang member guilty of a 2017 murder and kidnapping. Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez, 27, a citizen of El Salvador illegally living in Mendota, will face life in prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Wednesday in a news release.
Fresno Medical Mission: On the ground in Armenia
YEREVAN, Armenia (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Medical Mission is underway in the country of Armenia. After leaving the United States on Friday, the team is working to bring medical aid to the people of Armenia. The team has split into multiple groups to help different parts of the country. One team is working with a […]
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
DOJ: Man convicted in kidnapping, murder in Mendota
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a man in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, a jury found 27-year-old Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez guilty of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old man on December 18, 2017. Authorities said Rivas Gomez and other gang members had […]
GV Wire
RIP, Jerry Rosander, 92, a Visionary Leader in Turbulent Times for Fresno Unified
Gerald Arthur Rosander, who uplifted the lives of young people in Fresno and elsewhere in California as an education leader, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in San Diego, at the age of 92. Mr. Rosander was responsible for major positive changes in education, including desegregating Fresno Unified School District in the...
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
GV Wire
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday
With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
Lawmakers hoping to extend COVID sick leave pay for California workers
Lawmakers have advanced AB152 to Gov. Newsom's desk to extend access to COVID sick leave for three more months, but he hasn't signed it yet.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home
Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
KMPH.com
Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Vows to Solve ‘Horrendous’ Killing of Teen Mom and 3-Week-Old Infant
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama vowed Monday morning that detectives would solve Saturday’s murder of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter. Police discovered Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, dead in a bedroom of a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue shortly after responding to shots fired at 7:20 a.m.
KMJ
Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
GV Wire
‘We Must be Prepared:’ Fresno County Bracing for Economic Storm Clouds
Brian Pacheco believes the crunch of a recession is looming for Fresno County. “I’m not here just to paint a rosy picture and tell you everything’s okay. We all know storm clouds are on the horizon. A new recession is looming and we must be prepared,” the county supervisor from Kerman said.
Too much Halloween candy? Fresno dental group wants to buy some
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno dental group is in the market for your (leftover) Halloween candy. The Willow Dental Group and America Forward is hosting their nine annual Halloween buyback – right after the holiday. The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 1st, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4th. Locals are invited to bring their left-over, […]
Housing Watch: Increasing homeownership for Hispanic families in Central California
Hispanics make up the largest ethnic group in each Central Valley county, but their large numbers don't translate into high homeownership rates.
Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
davisvanguard.org
Merced Councilmember Calls for Sending Police Complaints Directly to the AG’s Office
Merced City Councilmember Jesse Ornales, at last week’s city council meeting, asked the council to consider sending internal complaints within the Merced Police Department directly to the Attorney General’s Office to investigate. The Councilmember also presented the idea of setting up a tracking system for community complaints against...
