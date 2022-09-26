Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant WeekNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theftDavid HeitzAurora, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growthNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Video shows train hitting Colorado police car with woman handcuffed inside
Newly released video shows the moment a train smashes into a police car that was parked on railroad tracks with a handcuffed woman in the backseat. The 20-year-old woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was seriously injured in the Sept. 16 collision. Her attorney, Jonathan Stine, said in an interview Monday that the impact caused her to lose teeth and left her with a broken arm, multiple fractured ribs and injuries to her head and legs. She remained hospitalized Monday, he said.
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side
COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
Ex-Circle-K worker says she was fired for defending self during robbery
For 16 years 74-year-old Mary Moreno says she was a well-liked employee of Circle-K. "I went on and beyond what they expected of me," she said speaking the offices of the Rathod Mohamedbhi Law Firm. She says all of that changed when new management took over. She says they treated her badly and often scheduled her to work alone at the store without breaks. It's a decision she says puts her in danger. On Oct. 4, 2020, she was working a night shift at a store located at 9489 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster. Around 7 p.m., a man came in holding what she...
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
