A little nugget of history: Greenup County was laid between 1803 to 1804 by a pioneer named Robert Johnson. Did you know the original land that was settled was coined Greenupsburg? The name was later shortened in March of 1872 to what we now know as Greenup. There is so much to know about Greenup County, and a great place to start learning is at Old Fashion Days.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO