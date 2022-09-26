Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Counseling Center has grand opening
For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
WSAZ
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Tied Down with Zip Ties and Beaten for Hours, Three Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault in Scioto County
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that one of his detectives received a call at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, stating that there was a man walking on State Route 140, around the 5-mile marker, that appeared to have been beaten up and was covered in blood. Deputies were dispatched...
Portsmouth Times
Quilt Festival a fabric of the community
SOUTH SHORE, Ky, — The South Shore Quilt Festival brings creative colors and immaculate music to the near-by river community. This past weekend, an estimated 10,000 or more passed through this long-standing, free admission, event for South Shore, KY. Activities for visitors of all ages could be found, from inflatable bounce houses, craft vendors, food trucks, a quilt show, and live music. There was something for everybody to enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
WSAZ
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
Metro News
First responders confirm boy drowned in Ohio River near Huntington Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First responders say a boy drowned in the Ohio River near Huntington Saturday. A call came into first responders around 3:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge. According to WSAZ-TV, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller confirmed the boy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandbeacon.com
Greenup Old Fashion Days This Weekend
A little nugget of history: Greenup County was laid between 1803 to 1804 by a pioneer named Robert Johnson. Did you know the original land that was settled was coined Greenupsburg? The name was later shortened in March of 1872 to what we now know as Greenup. There is so much to know about Greenup County, and a great place to start learning is at Old Fashion Days.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
wklw.com
City Hall Announces Street Closings for Apple Festival
MAIN STREET – CLOSED from CHURCH STREET to EAST STREET. 2nd STREET – CLOSED from EUCLID AVE. to CHURCH STREET. COURT STREET – CLOSED from 3rd STREET TO MAIN STREET.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
Glocktoberfest set for Sunday
PORTSMOUTH — It’s fall once again, which means pumpkin spice and Glocktoberfest. The event is a celebration of the Glockner Family of Dealerships, their employees, and the community. Festivities will commence at noon with an employee appreciation hour and tour of the new Glockner administrative headquarters located on...
Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 p.m. Charleston Police Department officials say no arrests have been […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe utilities director announced new temporary road closure
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Roadwork continues across Chillicothe this week. According to Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long, eastbound Marietta Road at Bridge Street will be closed starting Wednesday, September 28. The closure, Long said, will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials said the closure will affect the southbound...
WSAZ
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
WSAZ
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has something for everyone, including a variety of seafood. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four to cook some. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a...
Portsmouth Times
City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project
PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
Comments / 0