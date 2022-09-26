ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
numberfire.com

Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup

The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
numberfire.com

Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Giancarlos Stanton sent to New York's bench on Wednesday night

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton will sit on the bench after Aaron Judge was named New York's designated hitter and Harrison Bader was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 255 batted balls this season, Stanton...
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza batting cleanup for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees utility-man Oswald Peraza is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will take over shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was benched in Toronto. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch White, our models project Peraza to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salaryof $2,000.
numberfire.com

New York's Tim Locastro in right field on Wednesday

New York Yankees utility-man Tim Locastro is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Locastro will operate in right field after Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to second base after Gleyber Torres was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Locastro to score 6.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera on Nationals' bench Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Riley Adams will catch for Josiah gray and hit ninth. Adams has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire's models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt batting seventh for Oakland on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Dermis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger batting ninth for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 11.9 FanDuel points...
