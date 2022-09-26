ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
ESPN

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Live Tv#Fubo Tv#Football Tonight#American Football#Cowboys Giants#The New York Giants#The Entertainment Package
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV

The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher

TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
BRONX, NY
AL.com

Fox Sports chronicles Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring in ‘Fight Camp’

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder will make his long-awaited return to the ring Oct. 15 against Swedish boxer Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. To mark Wilder’s next fight, Fox Sports is following the former heavyweight champion for its behind-the-scenes boxing series “Fight Camp” that will air Oct. 2. Fans of the show might see some exclusive sparring sessions, boxers, and trainers showing off their unique training tactics, or boxers relaxing at home with the family. While filming Deontay Wilder’s fight camp, a couple of his fans enjoyed a rare encounter with the former champ as they traveled from Ukraine to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, only to see his new statue.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
AL.com

Kira Lewis Jr. working his way back from knee injury

The New Orleans Pelicans opened practice for the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday, but guard Kira Lewis Jr. hasn’t quite recovered enough from last year’s knee injury to embrace the full training-camp experience. “Kira looks great,” Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said on Monday. “He’s not at the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy