Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder will make his long-awaited return to the ring Oct. 15 against Swedish boxer Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. To mark Wilder’s next fight, Fox Sports is following the former heavyweight champion for its behind-the-scenes boxing series “Fight Camp” that will air Oct. 2. Fans of the show might see some exclusive sparring sessions, boxers, and trainers showing off their unique training tactics, or boxers relaxing at home with the family. While filming Deontay Wilder’s fight camp, a couple of his fans enjoyed a rare encounter with the former champ as they traveled from Ukraine to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, only to see his new statue.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO