FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Cowboys take down Giants 23-16, move to 2-1
The Dallas Cowboys picked up a big NFC East win in front of a national audience on Monday night, taking down the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey 23-16.
What time is ‘Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War’ on tonight? Live stream, how to watch online
ESPN Films’ latest documentary “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” debut Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). In 1977 and 1978, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in back-to-back World Series. Each club was...
ESPN
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
Reds vs. Pirates MLB 2022 live stream (9/28) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds in MLB 2022 action Wednesday, September 28, at PNC Park In Pittsburgh. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Luis Cessa gets the start on the mound for the Reds, vs. fellow right-hander Bryse Wilson for the Pirates. Cincinnati is 60-95 this season, while Pittsburgh is 58-97.
Corliss Waitman becomes South Alabama’s first NFL award winner
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman of the Denver Broncos is the AFC Special-Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Waitman is the first alumnus of South Alabama to receive an NFL Player of the Week Award. · STEELERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEMAN TO STARTING...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV
The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher
TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
Watch: Troy Aikman Takes Unnecessary Shot at Big Ten Program
Joe Buck gave Cowboys’ Peyton Hendershot a shoutout, which then prompted the ESPN analyst to take a shot at his college program.
Fox Sports chronicles Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring in ‘Fight Camp’
Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder will make his long-awaited return to the ring Oct. 15 against Swedish boxer Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. To mark Wilder’s next fight, Fox Sports is following the former heavyweight champion for its behind-the-scenes boxing series “Fight Camp” that will air Oct. 2. Fans of the show might see some exclusive sparring sessions, boxers, and trainers showing off their unique training tactics, or boxers relaxing at home with the family. While filming Deontay Wilder’s fight camp, a couple of his fans enjoyed a rare encounter with the former champ as they traveled from Ukraine to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, only to see his new statue.
Kira Lewis Jr. working his way back from knee injury
The New Orleans Pelicans opened practice for the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday, but guard Kira Lewis Jr. hasn’t quite recovered enough from last year’s knee injury to embrace the full training-camp experience. “Kira looks great,” Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said on Monday. “He’s not at the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
