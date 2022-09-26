ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in crash on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a deadly crash on eastbound I-80 in Reno on Sept. 8, police say. At approximately 10:06 a.m., the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) responded to reports of a deadly crash on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested for crash that killed highway worker in Truckee

TRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested suspicion of driving under the influence after he hit and killed a construction worker in Truckee on Sept. 26. Andrew Phillips of Tahoma, California, was driving his 2021 Sabaru Forester on SR-28 westbound from Agate around 10:45 p.m. when he entered an active construction zone that was under one way traffic control.
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake

WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
mynews4.com

Crews responding to fire on I-80 near Floriston

FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are responding to a vegetation fire five miles north of Floriston on Wednesday. The fire is five acres and growing moderately as of 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Authorities ask people to drive carefully on I-80 as the fire is...
FLORISTON, CA
mynews4.com

One dead after industrial accident at Spanish Springs business

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an industrial accident at a Spanish Springs business on Wednesday morning. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to Western Nevada Materials off Sha Neva Road just before 11 a.m. on the report of an industrial incident.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
mynews4.com

Two people arrested for conspiracy to commit arson and grand larceny in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were arrested after their car was reported stolen. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass on Sept. 2 just before 6:30 a.m. The call described the vehicle as Audi SUV with unknown registration facing the wrong way in the travel lane and possibly on fire.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money

MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno City Plaza to close for six-week maintenance project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is closing City Plaza for an extended period of time starting Thursday, Sept. 29 for maintenance purposes. This work is expected to last for six weeks, and the plaza is expected to reopen to the public by November 10.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Friends, family and former Wolf Pack players celebrate life of Matt Airoldi

Friends, family and former players celebrating the life of Wolf Pack alum Matt Airoldi Sunday afternoon at Mackay Stadium. Airoldi, a former offensive lineman for Nevada football, died at the age of 51 after a two-year battle with cancer. News 4-Fox 11 photojournalist Kausik Bhakta caught up with Airoldi's old...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Hillary Schieve, Eddie Lorton square off in rematch of 2018 Reno mayor's race

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 race for Reno mayor features two familiar brands - incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve and perennial challenger Eddie Lorton. Schieve, running for her third term leading Nevada's fourth-largest city, seeks to retain her seat once again as Lorton hopes this election cycle will be different.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Employ NV job fair offers over 500 open positions to Reno job seekers

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Dozens attended Employ NV Business Hub's job fair at the Reno town mall on Wednesday, and there were over 500 open positions across a range of employers. Job fair organizer John Parel says usually their events are industry specific. But today,...
RENO, NV

