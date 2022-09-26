Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot
GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
KWQC
Davenport man charged in connection with fatal crash in May
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash that left a man dead in May. Octavius Zenus Sallis, 40, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; operating while under the influence - third offense, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
wrmj.com
Armed Robbery Arrest In Oquawka
A disturbance at an Oquawka business leads to the arrest of a man for armed robbery and aggravated battery. The incident occurred Sunday morning at Phillip’s 66 gas station. Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male armed with a knife and hitting customers. After investigation, 34-year-old Adam J. Huss of Oquawka was taken into custody. He is accused of going into the gas station, going up to the cashier, demanding her to run it and showing her a pocketknife and then starting an altercation with customers. Bond was set at $100,000 during a Henderson County court appearance on Monday. He will be back in court on Oct. 19.
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units
GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
977wmoi.com
Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties
Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
Have you seen this suspect?
Have you seen this person? A man is accused of taking cash out of a register at Leisure Lanes in Davenport on Tuesday, September 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, someone took an unknown amount of cash from a register in the office while the staff was working. The video is being […]
KWQC
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A former LeClaire in-home daycare provider pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care. Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.
KWQC
Attorneys for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell want trial delayed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The attorneys for a Davenport man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020 are asking a judge to delay his trial. Chad and Jennifer Frese, attorneys for Henry Dinkins, on Tuesday filed a motion seeking to continue the trial, which is slated to begin Oct. 24 in Linn County.
KWQC
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
Sioux City Journal
Davenport toddler dead from fentanyl both parents in custody
A Davenport woman is in the Scott County Jail, charged with contributing to the fentanyl death of her 22-month-old son. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces felony charges of child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in her son's October 2021 death. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
KWQC
One man found dead in Atalissa house fire
ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
KCRG.com
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy and distribution of meth resulting in death
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year-old man from Iowa City pled guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death. First responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
Pen City Current
Hancock County man charged with meth possession
HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
KWQC
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are investigating after a dive team found two vehicles in the Mississippi River Monday, according to a media release. According to the Moline Police department, around 9:43 a.m. Monday a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp while doing underwater surveying along the shoreline adjacent to Ben Butterworth Park.
ourquadcities.com
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated
Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
KBUR
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 Lee County accident
Lee County, IA- A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after an accident that took place in March 2021, on US 61 south near Fort Madison. The Pen City Current reports that 27-year-old Robert Lavern Keith of St Paul has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving for his involvement in the March 2021 accident that killed 62-year-old Andy Joe Annegers of Gladstone, Illinois.
