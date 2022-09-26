Texas A&M offense moves forward without Smith; Addazio missed Arkansas game; Johnson earns SEC honors

Class of 2024 small forward Darrion Sutton received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This is his first offer from a Power Five school. The Scarlet Knights are the first program from the Big Ten to offer the high school junior. The 6-foot-7, 170-pound forward also received an offer from St. John’s from the Big East this week. 247Sports has Sutton as a strong three-star recruit, and the No. 3 recruit out of Missouri in his class. He comes in at No. 28 for small forwards in the class of 2024. Sutton currently plays prep ball for Gateway City Elite and...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 33 MINUTES AGO