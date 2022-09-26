Texas A&M offense moves forward without Smith; Addazio missed Arkansas game; Johnson earns SEC honors

Read full article on original website
Texas A&M's improved running game reflects center Bryce Foster's improving health
Playing center was a snap for Texas A&M’s Bryce Foster until getting zapped by mononucleosis. Foster was healthy enough to play the last two games, but something as a simple as hiking the football was no longer a given. Foster uncharacteristically had several low snaps in last week’s 23-21 victory over Arkansas, so much so that he took to social media to atone.
Rutgers basketball extends offer to Darrion Sutton
Class of 2024 small forward Darrion Sutton received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This is his first offer from a Power Five school. The Scarlet Knights are the first program from the Big Ten to offer the high school junior. The 6-foot-7, 170-pound forward also received an offer from St. John’s from the Big East this week. 247Sports has Sutton as a strong three-star recruit, and the No. 3 recruit out of Missouri in his class. He comes in at No. 28 for small forwards in the class of 2024. Sutton currently plays prep ball for Gateway City Elite and...
Penny Hardaway: Favorable IARP decision a 'fresh start' for Memphis basketball
Realis Sanders, positively beaming, surveyed the crowded lobby Friday evening inside Memphis’ Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center. The treasurer of the Memphis Rebounders Club couldn’t help it. As fans and supporters met and mingled at the booster organization’s annual Happy Hour Hoops event, Dashboard Confessional’s 2004 hit “Vindicated” pulsed through the speaker system. Sanders said he was inspired to add it to the playlist (which also included Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” and other feelgood tunes) when he heard it...
