Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Dating After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Splits: Watch

By Jason Brow
 2 days ago

When Kim Kardashian dropped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, host Ryan Seacrest asked the newly single Kim, 41, who she saw herself dating since she and Pete Davidson went their separate ways. “Absolutely no one,” said the Kardashians star, who was content to be single following her breakup with the former SNL star (and with the ongoing drama with her ex, Kanye “Ye” West). Kelly Ripa suggested that Kim stay off dating apps (“Wasn’t even an option,” says Kim) and search for a “titan of industry” as her next romantic liaison. Kim agreed. “I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out,” said Kim. “But I’m just not ready.”

Kim also said that due to her notoriety and fame, loading up Hinge or Bumble or Tinder is not an option. She couldn’t even mingle with singles at a bar. “I think it would have to be something set up at a friend’s house,” she said of the potential dating scene. “Something very chill. Nowhere out in public. I just want to chill. I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RnB8_0iB3sSL800
Kim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Pete and Kim’s nine-month romance came to an end in early August. A month after word of the split got out, she stopped by The Late Late Show and said she “want(s) to chill for a minute” and focus on her ongoing legal studies. “I think my next route…I feel like I have to go to different places. Clearly it’s not working whatever I’m doing. Maybe a hospital and meet a doctor,” Kim added. “A law firm. I think it’s gonna be, like, scientists. Neuroscientist. Biochemist, Doctor, Attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNx5f_0iB3sSL800
Kim leaves Good Morning America on Sept. 26, 2022 (Mega)

Though the romance is over, Kim isn’t sad that her time with Pete happened. Actually, a source closer to the SKIMS founder told HollywoodLife that she’s “grateful” for the romance because Pete “really taught her that she is capable of being in love again and she knows that, in time, she will find someone.” Pete, though “torn up” by the break, is also coping in his own way and sees that he’s in “in a much better place” now

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

