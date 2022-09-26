ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

How to apply for a Pa. property tax or rent rebate

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program — which helps older and disabled residents offset the rising cost of housing — got a major, one-time boost this year as part of the state budget. But as Spotlight PA reported in a new investigation, fewer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Three sentenced in $87 million Medicaid fraud scheme

Three people who were part of a sophisticated, $87 million health care fraud scheme were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh. The three were among a total of 16 people charged for billing Pennsylvania Medicaid for in-home health care for services that were never performed. Fifteen of those people have now been convicted, the government said. The other person died while the case was pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden Township, PA
City
Dallas, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for wind, flooding

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Virginia students protest Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies

McLEAN, Va. — Student activists held school walkouts Tuesday across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model...
VIRGINIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Capitol rioter Kyle Young a ‘one-man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a “one-man wrecking ball” who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer. Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Kyle Young in U.S. District Court in Washington...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Apocalypse#Discount Stores#Retailer#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bargain Outlet
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lane restrictions on I-79 in Franklin Park announced

Weeknight and weekend lane restrictions scheduled to begin Sept. 26 on northbound I-79 in Franklin Park are expected to continue through mid-October, PennDOT announced. The restrictions will occur on the bridge over southbound I-279 (Parkway North) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and from 7 p.m. Friday nights continuously through 6 a.m. on Monday mornings.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy