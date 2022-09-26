Read full article on original website
How to apply for a Pa. property tax or rent rebate
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program — which helps older and disabled residents offset the rising cost of housing — got a major, one-time boost this year as part of the state budget. But as Spotlight PA reported in a new investigation, fewer...
Mehmet Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour...
Three sentenced in $87 million Medicaid fraud scheme
Three people who were part of a sophisticated, $87 million health care fraud scheme were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh. The three were among a total of 16 people charged for billing Pennsylvania Medicaid for in-home health care for services that were never performed. Fifteen of those people have now been convicted, the government said. The other person died while the case was pending.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for wind, flooding
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Virginia students protest Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. — Student activists held school walkouts Tuesday across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model...
Capitol rioter Kyle Young a ‘one-man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term
DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a “one-man wrecking ball” who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer. Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Kyle Young in U.S. District Court in Washington...
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but that is almost certain to change when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it is a lengthy and complex process...
Lane restrictions on I-79 in Franklin Park announced
Weeknight and weekend lane restrictions scheduled to begin Sept. 26 on northbound I-79 in Franklin Park are expected to continue through mid-October, PennDOT announced. The restrictions will occur on the bridge over southbound I-279 (Parkway North) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and from 7 p.m. Friday nights continuously through 6 a.m. on Monday mornings.
