White House, TN

The Spun

Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 reasons the Atlanta Braves can’t afford to lose the NL East

For the Atlanta Braves, the road back to the World Series will likely be easier if the defending champions can avoid the Wild Card round and win the National League East. Entering Monday’s play 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East race, the Atlanta Braves still have an opportunity to grab control of the division, with a pivotal three-game series between the two teams beginning at Truist Park on Friday. By the time the weekend ends, the Braves and Mets could well know their fates when it comes to which team will win the division and get a bye in the postseason, and which team will be forced into the best-of-three Wild Card round.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide

Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Atlanta Braves (97-58) will attempt to complete a series sweep of the Washington Nationals (53-101) when the teams face off Wednesday evening. Veteran Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the Braves while righty Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency

For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
MLB
WDEF

Nationals C.J. Abrams Delivers Walk-Off Winner Over Atlanta

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Game #153 Atlanta in for a 3 game series

The big news of the day is that CJ Abrams has been moved up to the 2-spot in the batting order. Today’s lineup could be close to the 2023 Washington Nationals’ Opening Day lineup if you add back Keibert Ruiz and a new leftfielder. As you know, the...
WASHINGTON, DC

