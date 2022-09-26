ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Cara Delevingne Brings Her ‘Rebellious’ Attitude to G-Star’s Hardcore Fall Denim Campaign

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sxkgu_0iB3rxXk00

Cara Delevingne is lending her star power to G-Star for the brand’s latest campaign .

The model and actress is the face of G-Star’s Hardcore Denim fall 2022 campaign , which was released Monday. Delevingne appears in the campaign wearing pieces from the brand’s denim collection and posing oversize against a cityscape.

More from WWD

In a press release, G-Star said it chose Delevingne as the face of the campaign because “she fits in perfectly with the brand’s tradition of working with unique talents. Delevingne is a ‘true original’ through her rebellious, outspoken character and her ability to show different aspects to her personality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qvyai_0iB3rxXk00
Cara Delevingne stars in G-Star’s fall denim campaign.

Delevingne appears in the G-Star campaign modeling the brand’s The Stray jeans style, which has a straight fit and is ultra high-rise. The style was inspired by “’50s girl gangs who rebelled against austerity.” She also models the Type 49 jean, which is designed with a high-rise fit and a relaxed straight leg.

This is Delevingne’s latest ad campaign this year. This February, she was the face of Seven For All Mankind’s spring denim campaign . She also played her hand at fashion design this year, releasing a collaboration with late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld’s namesake label this summer. She also previously served as the face of Dior’s Joaillerie collections.

Aside from modeling, Delevingne has established herself in the acting world, taking on roles in Hulu’s hit comedy, “Only Murders in the Building,” and previously starring in projects like “Suicide Squad,” “Paper Towns” and “Carnival Row.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Cara Delevingne
shefinds

Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'

Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G Star#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Denim#Fashion Design#Wwd Men#Cotton On Body Campaign#Stray#Chanel
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy