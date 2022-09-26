Read full article on original website
Related
ripleynews.com
Indians win Batesville Invite
Milan boys cross country continued its hot streak and blazed through the competition on Tuesday night en route to the Batesville Invitational title among the small school division. Batesville hosted several teams that were split into two invitational divisions. Milan, South Ripley, Jac-Cen-Del and Oldenburg Academy all competed as part...
ripleynews.com
Pumpkin breaks record at 1,709.5 lbs.
It was a record breaking year for the Versailles Pumpkin Show, sponsored by the Versailles Lions Club. In the adult division Brandon Fisk, Brookville, shattered the record by bringing a 1,709.5 pumpkin to the event. The record was recorded last year at 1,246 lbs. when Jacob Steven from Shelbyviille brought his pumpkin.
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier forward Zach Freemantle suspended indefinitely
Basketball season came to an official beginning today as Xavier had its first practice of the year. Notable through his absent was talented but enigmatic senior forward Zach Freemantle. Information beyond this is extremely sparse, but it's hard to interpret this as a good sign for Xavier or Freemantle. There...
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"
The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
linknky.com
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
WRBI Radio
No one injured in semi crash near Versailles
— No one was injured when a semi went off westbound US 50 near County Road 300 East around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by a Georgia man went off the side of the road near Versailles and struck a guardrail. The rig...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch closes full-service operations
After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Fox 19
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
WRBI Radio
Found – Dog (Osgood)
Blue Heeler puppy found in Osgood. She is very sweet and only looks to be 8-10 weeks old. She looks to be well cared for and healthy. For more information please call 812-363-6387.
spectrumnews1.com
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
CINCINNATI — Those who frequent downtown Cincinnati have grown accustomed to seeing a variety of boats and watercraft in the Ohio River — speedboats, jet skis, pontoons, barges and more than a few riverboats. But few are as unique, or historic, as the USS LST-325, a 328-foot ship...
Hamilton County sheriff asks three western townships to pay $1M+ for patrols
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is asking three western townships to pay at least $1 million a year for regular patrols in that area.
Comments / 0