After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO