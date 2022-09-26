Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Fried & True: Pro-Tips For Doing Fried Chicken Fest Right
The Fried Chicken Festival is always a good time, but it can be overwhelming. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?. Luckily, we know a few...
More than Marie: The Other Ghosts of St. Louis Cemetery #1
Let’s face it, Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau rules the NOLA afterlife; her name can be found on French Quarter shops and museums, specialized tours, countless songs, even a craft beer or two. Books about her life take up entire shelves at bookstores. She’s been played by Angela Bassett on TV and is a character in both the DC and Marvel universes. A visit to her tomb in St. Louis Cemetery #1 is de rigueur for many visitors to New Orleans. Her spirit reportedly patrols the corridors of the age-old cemetery and visitors to her tomb surreptitiously leave flowers, money or other tokens in hope of gaining her favor. Many pilgrims tell stories of feeling the touch of her invisible hand or experiencing a flutter in their heart and breathing caused by her ethereal presence. All this attention must make the other ghosts in the cemetery wonder what they have to do to get a little press. Well, we are here to fix that.
5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival
If you are from New Orleans or visiting from somewhere else, here are 5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation October 14-16, live from beautiful Lafayette Square in New Orleans. World class barbecue A legendary music lineup Historic […]
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children's fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
Wounded City - a Look at Crime in New Orleans
Crime is surging in New Orleans but it has happened before - and we've been able to beat it back. So, what can help now?
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
'I do not embrace that at all' Cantrell pushes back on Murder Capital designation, her travel and more
NEW ORLEANS — A defiant Mayor LaToya Cantrell pushed back against shots her city and her administration have taken in recent weeks on myriad topics following a construction update news conference Tuesday. Cantrell said she disagreed with New Orleans being labeled as the Murder Capital of the World though...
Loyola grapples with unexpected passing of College of Business professor
Loyola announced the passing of College of Business faculty member and New Orleans native Iris Mack. Mack’s cause of death has not been announced and funeral arrangements will be shared once details are available. Mack recently worked with artificial intelligence and machine learning along with teaching Loyola students. She...
Ochsner Health Receives Gift to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health has received a gift that will establish its state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center to be built on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000-square-foot center will be a comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an innovation center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. The donation of an undisclosed amount comes from long-time Ochsner supporters Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick. Hospital officials hope to break ground on the project in early 2023 and to be finished by 2025.
Beignet Fest announces winners from 2022 event in City Park
Loretta's Authentic Pralines scooped up both a people's choice and judges' award at the 2022 Beignet Festival in City Park Saturday, continuing a winning streak from past years. Festivalgoers cast votes for their favorite savory and best sweet beignet. The crabmeat beignet at Loretta's was voted the best savory beignet,...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
2022 National Fried Chicken Festival in NOLA Being Held Oct. 1-2
Lovers of poultry that's been battered, dipped, and fried can rejoice, the National Fried Chicken Festival is returning to the Big Easy.
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
