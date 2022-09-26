ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fried & True: Pro-Tips For Doing Fried Chicken Fest Right

The Fried Chicken Festival is always a good time, but it can be overwhelming. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?. Luckily, we know a few...
verylocal.com

More than Marie: The Other Ghosts of St. Louis Cemetery #1

Let’s face it, Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau rules the NOLA afterlife; her name can be found on French Quarter shops and museums, specialized tours, countless songs, even a craft beer or two. Books about her life take up entire shelves at bookstores. She’s been played by Angela Bassett on TV and is a character in both the DC and Marvel universes. A visit to her tomb in St. Louis Cemetery #1 is de rigueur for many visitors to New Orleans. Her spirit reportedly patrols the corridors of the age-old cemetery and visitors to her tomb surreptitiously leave flowers, money or other tokens in hope of gaining her favor. Many pilgrims tell stories of feeling the touch of her invisible hand or experiencing a flutter in their heart and breathing caused by her ethereal presence. All this attention must make the other ghosts in the cemetery wonder what they have to do to get a little press. Well, we are here to fix that.
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
WWL

Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children's fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named...
NOLA.com

Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
Loyola Maroon

Loyola grapples with unexpected passing of College of Business professor

Loyola announced the passing of College of Business faculty member and New Orleans native Iris Mack. Mack’s cause of death has not been announced and funeral arrangements will be shared once details are available. Mack recently worked with artificial intelligence and machine learning along with teaching Loyola students. She...
bizneworleans.com

Ochsner Health Receives Gift to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health has received a gift that will establish its state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center to be built on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000-square-foot center will be a comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an innovation center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. The donation of an undisclosed amount comes from long-time Ochsner supporters Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick. Hospital officials hope to break ground on the project in early 2023 and to be finished by 2025.
NOLA.com

Beignet Fest announces winners from 2022 event in City Park

Loretta's Authentic Pralines scooped up both a people's choice and judges' award at the 2022 Beignet Festival in City Park Saturday, continuing a winning streak from past years. Festivalgoers cast votes for their favorite savory and best sweet beignet. The crabmeat beignet at Loretta's was voted the best savory beignet,...
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
The Current Media

The Current Media

The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

 https://thecurrentla.com

