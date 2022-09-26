ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

DC ranks 6th on list of US cities that swear the most

WASHINGTON - Washingtonians sure know a thing or two about profanity according to a new study that ranked the nation's capital number sixth on a list of U.S. cities that swear the most. Preply, an online language specialization company, says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington City Paper

Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling

Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
DCist

Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023

Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
MARYLAND STATE
PLANetizen

D.C. Could Give Residents $100 Transit Subsidy

The Washington, D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation approved a proposed act that would give District residents a $100 monthly transit subsidy in an effort to boost ridership by bringing in new users and support low-income riders who never stopped depending on public transit. As John Besche reports in Greater...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

D.C. schools are losing educators. Teachers have solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
Muriel Bowser
Fatherly

New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less

The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
WASHINGTON, DC
rew-online.com

Enterprise Community Development Closes on Skyland Apartments

Enterprise Community Development, Inc. (ECD), an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners, closed on the $25.7 million purchase of Skyland Apartments in the Randle Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. from WC Smith. Enterprise Community Development’s acquisition of the Skyland Apartments was executed through the District of Columbia’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA).
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

How Hurricane Ian Will Affect the DC Area

Rain and strong winds linked to Hurricane Ian are set to affect the D.C. area this weekend. Storm Team4 is tracking rain starting Friday night into Saturday and wind gusts up to 30 mph over the weekend. “As we head throughout the weekend, the moisture from Ian makes its way...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

