Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
fox5dc.com
DC ranks 6th on list of US cities that swear the most
WASHINGTON - Washingtonians sure know a thing or two about profanity according to a new study that ranked the nation's capital number sixth on a list of U.S. cities that swear the most. Preply, an online language specialization company, says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Washington City Paper
Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling
Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023
Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
PLANetizen
D.C. Could Give Residents $100 Transit Subsidy
The Washington, D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation approved a proposed act that would give District residents a $100 monthly transit subsidy in an effort to boost ridership by bringing in new users and support low-income riders who never stopped depending on public transit. As John Besche reports in Greater...
WAMU
D.C. schools are losing educators. Teachers have solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Grieving family members testify at oversight hearing on DC's 911 call center
WASHINGTON — Ten deaths in the last three years; five in the past six months. According to a DC councilmember, that's how many people have died due to mistakes in D.C.'s 911 Center. They were mothers, fathers and children who lost their lives waiting for help. On Wednesday, Councilmember...
RELATED PEOPLE
Undocumented Residents Could Vote In Local D.C. Elections Under Bill Advanced By Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee unanimously approved a bill to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections on Tuesday, with an amendment clarifying this would include undocumented residents in addition to those with legal permanent residency, along with two other potentially significant bills. In the same session, the Committee on the...
After One Woman’s Campaign, D.C. Will Now Assess All Bridges For Suicide Barriers
An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation has started assessing every bridge in the city to determine whether barriers should be added to prevent people from using the spans to end their lives. In an email to...
New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less
The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
‘We Were Already Stretched Thin:’ A Nursing Shortage Is Straining D.C.-Area Hospitals
In an ideal world, C., would only have one patient during a 12-hour shift as a labor and delivery nurse at Medstar Washington Hospital Center — but these days, that’s almost never the case. Especially when she’s assigned a patient in active labor or with an acute condition,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
rew-online.com
Enterprise Community Development Closes on Skyland Apartments
Enterprise Community Development, Inc. (ECD), an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners, closed on the $25.7 million purchase of Skyland Apartments in the Randle Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. from WC Smith. Enterprise Community Development’s acquisition of the Skyland Apartments was executed through the District of Columbia’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA).
WUSA
New DC housing director answers to filthy, dangerous conditions inside some public housing units
WASHINGTON — When WUSA9 showed up to Potomac Gardens on Capitol Hill to report on a story at the public housing development in the Spring, residents were quick to point out multiple dangerous and unsanitary conditions including mold, bugs, rodents and padlocks on gates that the DC Fire Department later deemed a fire hazard.
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in northeast Washington, D.C. early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New cleanup initiative announced in Prince George’s county
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Cleaner streets and a community to be proud of — that’s the goal of a new cleanup project in Prince George’s County. A new initiative to clean up communities in Prince George’s County means more mowing, street sweeping efforts and removing litter. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced […]
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute owned by James Madison at DC concert
WASHINGTON — Tourists from all over the world come to Washington, D.C. for our monuments and to enjoy a bit of historical education as they vacation. Apparently celebrities really are just like us, because famous singer Lizzo paid a special visit to the Library of Congress Monday when she was in the District for her "Lizzo: The Special Tour."
NBC Washington
How Hurricane Ian Will Affect the DC Area
Rain and strong winds linked to Hurricane Ian are set to affect the D.C. area this weekend. Storm Team4 is tracking rain starting Friday night into Saturday and wind gusts up to 30 mph over the weekend. “As we head throughout the weekend, the moisture from Ian makes its way...
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 4