Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
mykdkd.com
Free Gun Locks at Henry County Health Center
Each year, nearly 500 people die from unintentional firearm injuries. This is more than one person every single day. Unsafely stored firearms increase the risk for unintentional firearm deaths.
northwestmoinfo.com
Holt Man Arrested On Numerous Warrants in Jackson County
A Holt man was arrested Saturday in Jackson County on multiple warrants and a new felony drug charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Holt resident Jacob L. Lantz at 9:07 A.M. Saturday for felony possession of a controlled substance. He was also found to be wanted on a Clinton County felony warrant for dangerous drugs, and six misdemeanor warrants out of Clay County.
Domestic Violence Call Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man on Warrants
On Friday at 5:51 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1300 block of South Lamine for a domestic violence incident. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined and a 12-hour domestic violence report was made. One of the subjects, 22-year-old Dylan James Nelson of Sedalia, was found to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
Police begin investigation after discovering male with severe injuries
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department says an investigation is now underway after a victim was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries. EMS personnel and Fort Scott Police Officers responded to the 400 Block of Andrick on September 24th after they received reports of an injured male.
KMBC.com
Cass County residents pushing for new laws after dog bite complaints on property
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County presiding commissioner said he has directed the county attorney to review potential changes to county ordinances in response to a property with multiple dogs on chains or tethers near a popular state trail. The new development comes after KMBC 9 Investigates first...
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man who skipped out on bond headed to prison on drug charge
A Sedalia man who skipped out on his bond is headed to prison on a drug charge. Shannon Holm, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance late last week. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Holm has been arrested in 2019 after police served a search...
Teen dead, two others injured in Pettis County crash
A 17-year-old is dead and two other people were injured in a Pettis County, Missouri, crash Monday morning.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Fire Chief Mark Manuel Issues Burn Ban for City of Clinton
Clinton Fire Chief, Mark Manuel, has placed the City of Clinton under a “Burn Ban” effective immediately. Low humidity and fuel moisture has created extreme fire conditions for our area. This allows for fires to start easily and spread fast. NO BURN PERMITS will be issued within the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
Grandview man killed, 2 others injured in Cass County crash
A Grandview man was killed, and two others suffered serious injuries in a crash on in Cass County Sunday afternoon shortly before 2:00 p.m.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia
A crash Monday night on Highway 50 west of Sedalia left two people hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Sadie Lane around 7:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr rear-ended a motorcycle waiting at a red light before going off The post Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 26, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Officers responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a theft. Officers spoke to an employee, Jennifer M. Archambault. Archambault stated a male subject came into the store and stole multiple packages of alcohol. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time.
One dead, two injured in Cass County crash
One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crush in Belton, Missouri, Sunday afternoon.
Bothwell Drops Mask Requirement In the Interest of Worker Safety
Last week Bothwell Regional Health Center quietly changed its policy regarding masks for patients and visitors in their hospital and clinics. Yet, the reason for the policy change is rather surprising. It all has to do with employee safety. According to a Facebook post, Bothwell Regional Health Center is saying...
Comments / 0