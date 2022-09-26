ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Holt Man Arrested On Numerous Warrants in Jackson County

A Holt man was arrested Saturday in Jackson County on multiple warrants and a new felony drug charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Holt resident Jacob L. Lantz at 9:07 A.M. Saturday for felony possession of a controlled substance. He was also found to be wanted on a Clinton County felony warrant for dangerous drugs, and six misdemeanor warrants out of Clay County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Access#Henry County Sheriff
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Fire Chief Mark Manuel Issues Burn Ban for City of Clinton

Clinton Fire Chief, Mark Manuel, has placed the City of Clinton under a “Burn Ban” effective immediately. Low humidity and fuel moisture has created extreme fire conditions for our area. This allows for fires to start easily and spread fast. NO BURN PERMITS will be issued within the...
CLINTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y

Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia

A crash Monday night on Highway 50 west of Sedalia left two people hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Sadie Lane around 7:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr rear-ended a motorcycle waiting at a red light before going off The post Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 26, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Officers responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a theft. Officers spoke to an employee, Jennifer M. Archambault. Archambault stated a male subject came into the store and stole multiple packages of alcohol. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy