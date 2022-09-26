ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, IN

Comments / 0

Related
ripleynews.com

Indians win Batesville Invite

Milan boys cross country continued its hot streak and blazed through the competition on Tuesday night en route to the Batesville Invitational title among the small school division. Batesville hosted several teams that were split into two invitational divisions. Milan, South Ripley, Jac-Cen-Del and Oldenburg Academy all competed as part...
BATESVILLE, IN
ripleynews.com

Locals run at Great Pumpkin invite

An annual Pumpkin Show week event saw several coverage area runners record personal-best times as South Ripley played host to the Great Pumpkin Invitational at the Ohio Rod Course on Benham Road. South Ripley, Jac-Cen-Del and Milan all ran in the event that also welcomed several other area schools. Austin...
VERSAILLES, IN
Eaton Register Herald

51st annual Pork Festival a success

EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
wbiw.com

Seymour Oktoberfest begins this week

SEYMOUR – The 49th Seymour Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 29th. The event runs through Saturday, October 1. There will be more than 70 food booths and 42 arts and crafts vendors set up from Thursday to Saturday, the Biergarten will be open all three days in the parking lot at Walnut and Second streets.
SEYMOUR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holton, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Corydon, IN
City
Versailles, IN
City
Batesville, IN
City
North Vernon, IN
City
Brookville, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Oldenburg, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"

The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Welch
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Great Pumpkin#Parade#The Versailles Lions Club#Agri Business#Woolum Real Estate#American Family Insurance#The American Legion#Hopewell Church Preschool#Shelby Christian Church#Jac Cen Del Seniors#Napoleon State Bank
Fox 19

Man killed in head-on NKY crash

WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
WILDER, KY
WRBI Radio

Found – Dog (Osgood)

Blue Heeler puppy found in Osgood. She is very sweet and only looks to be 8-10 weeks old. She looks to be well cared for and healthy. For more information please call 812-363-6387.
OSGOOD, IN
WRBI Radio

No one injured in semi crash near Versailles

— No one was injured when a semi went off westbound US 50 near County Road 300 East around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by a Georgia man went off the side of the road near Versailles and struck a guardrail. The rig...
VERSAILLES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say

FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing woman found safe, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy