Bradford, PA

Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
ABC Action News

Biden warns oil companies: Don't raise gas prices due to Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden offered a stern warning to oil companies on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida. "Do not—let me repeat, do not—do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices and gouge the American people," Biden said. The president added that officials will look...
CBS Boston

Despite dropping gas prices, grocery costs unlikely to fall any time soon

BOSTON – You can just about feel the anxiety set in the second you grab the shopping cart. Groceries are costing more and finding "deals" seems more difficult than ever. The Consumer Price Index showed groceries are up 13.5% compared to this time last year. While other industries such as gasoline and clothing are on a steady decline, there are no signs of groceries dropping soon. Dr. Brian Bethune explained that the reason behind the lack of decrease in food costs has to do with how it gets from farm to shelf. "The upstream cost in food is not gas,...
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
CBS Miami

Biden warns oil industry not to raise prices in aftermath of Ian

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast."Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people," Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America. Biden said that the hurricane "provides no excuse for price increases at the pump" and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine "whether price gauging is going on.""America is watching. The industry should do the right thing," Biden added.There...
marketplace.org

U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades

After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
