What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Gas Prices Are on the Rise Again — Will the Surge Last Long?
American motorists have seen some worrying signs in recent days in the form of rising gasoline prices following more than three months of falling prices at the pump. The good news, however, is that...
After months of declines, U.S. gas prices are headed back up
After hitting an all-time high in June, the average price of gas in the U.S. had been on the decline for 98 consecutive days. That streak came to an end this week as prices inched up. Industry watchers say it could be the first signs of another upward trend in pump pain.
thecentersquare.com
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Gas prices tick back up
Consumers impacted as the Dow enters bear market territory, and gas prices have ticked up for the last week.
Rising Gas Prices: Here are the Latest Rates in Your State
It's been a tough slog for drivers in 2022. Despite widespread decreases in gas prices over the past three months, the relief felt on wallets has been all too brief for those in many states. Find:...
CNBC
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
Gas Prices Could Go Up Again Soon Says AAA
If you've been enjoying those falling gas prices over the last few months, then now is a good time to fill your tank. Prices at the pump could soon start moving higher, according to AAA. See:...
ABC Action News
Biden warns oil companies: Don't raise gas prices due to Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden offered a stern warning to oil companies on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida. "Do not—let me repeat, do not—do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices and gouge the American people," Biden said. The president added that officials will look...
Despite dropping gas prices, grocery costs unlikely to fall any time soon
BOSTON – You can just about feel the anxiety set in the second you grab the shopping cart. Groceries are costing more and finding "deals" seems more difficult than ever. The Consumer Price Index showed groceries are up 13.5% compared to this time last year. While other industries such as gasoline and clothing are on a steady decline, there are no signs of groceries dropping soon. Dr. Brian Bethune explained that the reason behind the lack of decrease in food costs has to do with how it gets from farm to shelf. "The upstream cost in food is not gas,...
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
APPEC-Oil stocks to rise on slower demand, OPEC cuts needed to bolster prices
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Global oil stocks are set to rise next year amid weakening demand and a stronger U.S. dollar, executives at an oil conference said on Monday, adding that OPEC will have to cut output to reduce supply if they want prices to remain supported.
Biden warns oil industry not to raise prices in aftermath of Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast."Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people," Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America. Biden said that the hurricane "provides no excuse for price increases at the pump" and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine "whether price gauging is going on.""America is watching. The industry should do the right thing," Biden added.There...
marketplace.org
U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades
After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
