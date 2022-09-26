Read full article on original website
Amy Johnson
2d ago
Don't come knocking on my door asking me to give up on choice and bodily autonomy. I probably won't shoot but I will shoe you away, and I won't be using my best manners
Grand Rapids officers who shot and wounded man with gun cleared by prosecutor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has cleared two officers who fired at a man holding a loaded gun, wounding him. At the same time he cleared the officers, Becker announced assault and weapons charges Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the man. The man allegedly pointed a handgun...
WWMTCw
Muskegon Heights man arrested, faces charges in shooting near GVSU campus
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man from Muskegon Heights Tuesday afternoon on charges related to a shooting of four people, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at an off-campus party at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale Township, near Grand Valley State University,...
Saginaw man gets decades in prison for shooting man in his face
SAGINAW, MI — Early one spring morning in 2021, a Saginaw man was sleeping on his cousin’s couch when another man barged in, armed with a gun. The intruder shot the man once his face before fleeing, later selling the gun to someone else. As a result, the...
Driver in crash that seriously injured Kalamazoo police officer bound over for trial
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A man accused of being intoxicated and driving during a crash that seriously injured a Kalamazoo police officer has been bound over for a trial. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher was hit on July 9 while riding his motorcycle to work. He was paralyzed and had part of his leg amputated.
Two teens arraigned, accused in drive-by Battle Creek shooting that killed 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- Two teens have been arraigned on murder charges for their alleged participation in a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy. Calhoun County prosecutors said that Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 16, are both charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner. Smith...
WWMTCw
Calhoun County jury finds man guilty of murder, armed robbery after 3-day trial
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Kolbie McGinn was 17 when he was accused of a murder and armed robbery of a 27-year-old man. Three years later, a Calhoun County jury found McGinn, now 20, guilty of the murder after a three-day trial and over a hour of deliberations, according to the county prosecutor's office.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
WILX-TV
Police find missing 77-year-old man last seen near Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Michael McNitt, a 77-year-old man who was reported missing. McNitt was last seen in the Frandor area. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a beard and salt and pepper hair. Anyone who has seen Michael McNitt is asked to contact...
Pro-life volunteer recovering after being shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting of an 83-year-old pro-life volunteer in Ionia County. The shooting happened nearly a week ago on Tuesday, Sept. 20 outside a home on Bippley Road. According to Anna Visser, the Director of Communications and Education with Right to...
WWMTCw
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
WWMTCw
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
WNEM
75-year-old woman killed in crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
Retrial of Kalamazoo man charged in double murder gets underway
KALAMAZOO, MI — Opening arguments began Monday in a case for a man accused of killing two people at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex in late 2020. After a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict during a trial in March, Kalamazoo 19-year-old Tikario McMillon is being tried a second time in the shooting deaths of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon is charged with two counts of open murder and two counts of felony firearm.
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
wkzo.com
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
Kent County Sheriff's Office warns of purse-snatchers at area businesses
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for purse snatchers at local retailers.
WWMTCw
Muskegon man, 4 kids taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ottawa County
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man and four children were taken to the hospital Sunday after rolling off of I-96 in Polkton Township. Suspect on the run: Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business. The 41-year-old driver lost control of his Honda and...
Victim in serious condition, suspect on the run in Kalamazoo stabbing
KALAMAZOO, MI — A victim is in the hospital and a suspect is wanted by police in connection with a stabbing incident in Kalamazoo. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of West Michigan Avenue.
