Investigators have identified the suspect that Aurora Police officers pursued and shot, Saturday. They've also released more details about the shooting. They say the man shot and killed himself.The suspect was identified Tuesday as Anthony Edwards, 31. According to Denver Police, Aurora Police officers approached a car that had no license plate at a gas station at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.The gas station was in the city and county of Denver, near the border of Aurora.The officers approached Edwards as he left the store, but investigators say he immediately fled. The officers chased him...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO