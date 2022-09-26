ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments

Iris
2d ago

It's a humanitarian crisis they say!!! Martha's vineyard folk your hypocrisy is real!! Sanctuary city by mouth but not by action, Lord have mercy on the rich, how they create these policies and it's ok for them to pour into these other areas but not Martha's vineyard, ya'll can't have that!! It becomes a crisis when it's in your front and back yard. I hope Desantis and Abbott keeps sending them there. When you get a dose of your own policies, suddenly it's not that great is it?? Don't answer that was a rhetorical question ⁉️

BornUSA
2d ago

Why is that Bad, just because Martha Vineyard is all Upset for less than 48 hours having illegals Immigrants in Their area? What a Joke 🤣🤣🤣 These Democratic Party are Such a Hypocrite.Keep Sending them To Democratic States.Washington , Detroit New York, California, Philadelphia etc...

Donald Torrey
2d ago

First step vote out all democrats. Second step bring back President Trump’s stay in Mexico policy and 3 rd step tax all cash wire transfers to any foreign country at 30%. 4 step cut iff all aid to countries that the migrants come from.

americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
