NBC Miami
Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested
He walked into the massage parlor posing as a customer but fled when the employee dropped to the ground and started screaming, said Margate Police. Anthony Dana Banks, 22, entered the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday and asked about the cost of a session, police said.
cw34.com
Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH: BSO
Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene of a crash in Cooper City when a Tamarac man tried to drive through the debris nearly hitting deputies before leading them on a chase, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was at the wheel of a red Honda...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant in Aldi, Pulls Gun on Shopper
A woman went on an anti-immigrant rant against a fellow shopper and pulled a gun while threatening to “blow her head off,” then attacked her with her Lexus in the store parking lot, court records show. Darlene Neel, 53, of Pompano Beach, was shopping with an older woman,...
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale: Police
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a former boyfriend became jealous and kidnapped, beat, and threatened her a gunpoint for hours, police said. Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is facing nine charges and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. According to...
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach
A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach. Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said. The report said officer had spotted a vehicle...
Officer-involved shooting outside Greenacres Publix sends man to hospital, puts deputy on leave
GREENACRES — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and wounded a man during an "active shooter" incident in a Publix supermarket parking lot in Greenacres on Monday evening, the sheriff's office said. PBSO did not immediately identify the injured man beyond saying he was about 21 years old. Paramedics took him...
850wftl.com
Mall at Wellington Green evacuated following reports of smoke outside Dillards
(WELLINGTON, FLA) — The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated at noon Wednesday following reports of smoke outside Dillards, according to WPTV. Authorities are currently on scene at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard after a text message alert from the Wellington mall’s emergency notification system alerted bystanders of the presence of smoke, and to evacuate the building immediately.
WESH
Man accused of killing motorcyclist in road rage shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Miami man is accused of killing another man during a road rage incident in Daytona Beach on Saturday evening. Suspect Ricardo Gibbs, 35, is charged with murder after the victim died at the hospital. Police said Gibbs was in a vehicle in the 900...
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
cbs12.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
Deerfield News
POMPANO BEACH MAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH
West McNab Road and South Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach. Johnnie Young, 33, 12/14/88, 331 S.E. Seventh St., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 33-year-old man in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, Johnnie Young was traveling...
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
cw34.com
Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
