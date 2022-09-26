ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

cw34.com

Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
GREENACRES, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach

A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach. Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said. The report said officer had spotted a vehicle...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
850wftl.com

Mall at Wellington Green evacuated following reports of smoke outside Dillards

(WELLINGTON, FLA) — The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated at noon Wednesday following reports of smoke outside Dillards, according to WPTV. Authorities are currently on scene at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard after a text message alert from the Wellington mall’s emergency notification system alerted bystanders of the presence of smoke, and to evacuate the building immediately.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

POMPANO BEACH MAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

West McNab Road and South Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach. Johnnie Young, 33, 12/14/88, 331 S.E. Seventh St., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 33-year-old man in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, Johnnie Young was traveling...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park

FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

