FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
thebrownandwhite.com
Community Editorial: What we learned outside the classroom
As Lehigh students, we only have four years to get to know our college town and the people who have always called Bethlehem home. It is a privilege to us as journalism students to get to learn about the stories and desires of our neighbors. This past month, we stepped...
thebrownandwhite.com
Letter to the editor: The case for co-ops
Ross Bell is a senior at Lehigh Majoring in Management Consulting. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. Nearly 60 colleges in the United States offer a cooperative education program, or co-op, where students engage in full-time employment in lieu of their classroom education.
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
thebrownandwhite.com
Community Voices: Access to the arts is essential for all
Lisa Harms is the Senior Director of Visual Arts and Education at ArtsQuest. ArtsQuest’s mission is to provide access to exceptional artistic, cultural and educational experiences using arts and culture as key elements of economic development for our urban communities. ArtsQuest supports this mission via the presentation of performing and visual arts, film, arts education classes and outreach, youth programming and cultural events.
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
thebrownandwhite.com
South Side mural brings LatinX oral history project to life
Maria Teresa Donate Mena’s father came to the United States to study, but he returned home to Puerto Rico because language became too strong a barrier. When Donate decided to pursue her own American dream, she chose to settle in Bethlehem, working at Northampton Community College. She said Bethlehem reminded her of San Germán, a small Puerto Rican city where she used to work.
This Bucks County Elementary School Received a Donation From a Local Retirement Facility
The elementary school received new supplies from two local establishments. A Bucks County elementary school recently received a donation from a local retirement facility and hospice care center. Manor Elementary School, a Levittown school that is part of the Pennsbury School District, recently received a donation from Artis Senior Living...
thebrownandwhite.com
Four Lehigh field hockey players rely on home country connection
Four of the Lehigh field hockey team’s 25 rostered players call the Netherlands home. While 3,700 miles away at Lehigh, they find comfort in each other, sharing a love for their sport and their country. Sophomore Guusje Hogendoorn, freshman Kiki Mes, junior Lotte Smorenburg and senior Sarah Bonthuis are...
NewsChannel 36
Northampton County, a bellwether in Pennsylvania, will be place to watch on Election Night
It is dusk on a crisp, perfect fall evening, and at the end of the long gravel driveway, Cindy Deppe is waiting with a smile and a choice: Screen One or Screen Two. She's running the ticket booth at Becky's Drive-In, a Lehigh Valley treasure. The family-owned business for 76 years now, is a throwback and a survivor in a slice of America that is a very different place than it was when William Beck first fired up the projector on this site in 1946.
Some parents concerned about the use of former school
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
thebrownandwhite.com
The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosts 35th annual Celtic Classic
The Celtic Classic originated 35 years ago, when friends of Celtic descent came up with the idea of a Celtic themed festival. Later on, the Highland Games were added to the plan, along with other events that are now festival traditions. The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosted the 35th annual Celtic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
bctv.org
Region’s First Female Urologist Joins Center for Urological Care of Berks County
The Center For Urologic Care of Berks County is pleased to be welcoming Dr. Paulette C. Dreher to the practice!. Dr. Dreher has interest in general urology, including BPH, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, kidney, bladder and prostate cancer, incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Dr. Dreher received a Bachelor of Arts...
thebrownandwhite.com
Leading and learning: Flight 45’s Student-Athlete Mentor initiative
The Student-Athlete Mentor group, a part of Lehigh’s athletic leadership development program Flight 45, aids freshmen student athletes in their transition to collegiate athletics and academics. The program is currently run by three captains: men’s golf senior David Hurly, women’s soccer senior Ryelle Shuey and softball fifth-year Carley Barjaktarovich....
thebrownandwhite.com
The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival
For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
Report decries Lehigh River toxins. Cement plant blames math error for ranking as major polluter.
A new national report based on federal data shows that one of the biggest river polluters in the U.S. is along the Lehigh. But the cement plant in question — Lafarge Whitehall — says it’s a math error, that it accidentally exaggerated the amount of toxic discharges in its own reports to the Environmental Protection Agency.
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
Susan Wild aligns with far-left by rallying with Fetterman campaign in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter
John Fetterman is the most far-left candidate Pennsylvania has seen in my lifetime. On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley, rallied with him. It’s no secret that Fetterman’s record on crime is about as weak as it could be. As chair of the state’s parole board, he broke records for the number of commutations he gave out. Then there’s clip after clip of him musing about releasing large numbers of criminals back onto the streets. All this at a time when crime has spiked. Does Wild support him on this?
