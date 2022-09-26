ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrownandwhite.com

Community Editorial: What we learned outside the classroom

As Lehigh students, we only have four years to get to know our college town and the people who have always called Bethlehem home. It is a privilege to us as journalism students to get to learn about the stories and desires of our neighbors. This past month, we stepped...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Letter to the editor: The case for co-ops

Ross Bell is a senior at Lehigh Majoring in Management Consulting. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. Nearly 60 colleges in the United States offer a cooperative education program, or co-op, where students engage in full-time employment in lieu of their classroom education.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students

NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
NAZARETH, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Community Voices: Access to the arts is essential for all

Lisa Harms is the Senior Director of Visual Arts and Education at ArtsQuest. ArtsQuest’s mission is to provide access to exceptional artistic, cultural and educational experiences using arts and culture as key elements of economic development for our urban communities. ArtsQuest supports this mission via the presentation of performing and visual arts, film, arts education classes and outreach, youth programming and cultural events.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Bethlehem, PA
Education
City
Bethlehem, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

South Side mural brings LatinX oral history project to life

Maria Teresa Donate Mena’s father came to the United States to study, but he returned home to Puerto Rico because language became too strong a barrier. When Donate decided to pursue her own American dream, she chose to settle in Bethlehem, working at Northampton Community College. She said Bethlehem reminded her of San Germán, a small Puerto Rican city where she used to work.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Balanced Literacy#Elementary Schools#School Board#K12
thebrownandwhite.com

Four Lehigh field hockey players rely on home country connection

Four of the Lehigh field hockey team’s 25 rostered players call the Netherlands home. While 3,700 miles away at Lehigh, they find comfort in each other, sharing a love for their sport and their country. Sophomore Guusje Hogendoorn, freshman Kiki Mes, junior Lotte Smorenburg and senior Sarah Bonthuis are...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NewsChannel 36

Northampton County, a bellwether in Pennsylvania, will be place to watch on Election Night

It is dusk on a crisp, perfect fall evening, and at the end of the long gravel driveway, Cindy Deppe is waiting with a smile and a choice: Screen One or Screen Two. She's running the ticket booth at Becky's Drive-In, a Lehigh Valley treasure. The family-owned business for 76 years now, is a throwback and a survivor in a slice of America that is a very different place than it was when William Beck first fired up the projector on this site in 1946.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Some parents concerned about the use of former school

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
STROUDSBURG, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosts 35th annual Celtic Classic

The Celtic Classic originated 35 years ago, when friends of Celtic descent came up with the idea of a Celtic themed festival. Later on, the Highland Games were added to the plan, along with other events that are now festival traditions. The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosted the 35th annual Celtic...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
thebrownandwhite.com

Leading and learning: Flight 45’s Student-Athlete Mentor initiative

The Student-Athlete Mentor group, a part of Lehigh’s athletic leadership development program Flight 45, aids freshmen student athletes in their transition to collegiate athletics and academics. The program is currently run by three captains: men’s golf senior David Hurly, women’s soccer senior Ryelle Shuey and softball fifth-year Carley Barjaktarovich....
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival

For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Susan Wild aligns with far-left by rallying with Fetterman campaign in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter

John Fetterman is the most far-left candidate Pennsylvania has seen in my lifetime. On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley, rallied with him. It’s no secret that Fetterman’s record on crime is about as weak as it could be. As chair of the state’s parole board, he broke records for the number of commutations he gave out. Then there’s clip after clip of him musing about releasing large numbers of criminals back onto the streets. All this at a time when crime has spiked. Does Wild support him on this?
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy