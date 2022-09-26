CANTON, Mass. (AP) — The Celtics were supposed to enter the preseason as one of the favorites to emerge from the Eastern Conference on the heels of their surprise run to the NBA Finals under rookie head coach Ime Udoka. That was before Udoka was suspended for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies for what sources told The Associated Press involve an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. The task of holding together the team and capitalizing on Boston’s championship window has fallen to interim coach Joe Mazzulla, a 34-year-old assistant who was a candidate to land the Utah Jazz’s coaching job. He’s had barely 72 hours to balance both learning of Udoka’s suspension and being handed a dream opportunity, but Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO