Read full article on original website
Related
Jaylen Brown Discusses Ime Udoka’s Suspension From Celtics
The Boston star discussed his coach’s suspension at media day heading into training camp.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Marcus Smart Defends Ime Udoka
Marcus Smart defended Ime Udoka when discussing the Celtics coach's suspension.
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes
While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
What Was Joe Mazzulla’s ‘Main Message’ To Celtics Amid Turmoil?
CANTON, Mass. — There’s no doubt Joe Mazzulla enters the helm of the Boston Celtics in an unusual fashion. But Mazzulla also has the pieces around him necessary to succeed, and the first-year head coach is well-aware of the potential the Celtics have entering the 2022-23 campaign, despite recent turmoil.
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite
The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Yardbarker
Celtics star Jayson Tatum delivers great news on his shoulder injury
Following an abysmal week, the Boston Celtics finally got some good news during Monday’s Media Day festivities. Celtics star Jayson Tatum has fully healed from a nagging shoulder injury that bothered him during the NBA Finals. After a tough NBA Finals performance, it was clear that fatigue and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bulls’ Alex Caruso considered changing jersey number to honor Bill Russell, NBA wouldn’t allow it
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso considered changing his No. 6 jersey following Bill Russell's death, but the NBA wouldn't it allow it due to his jersey sales.
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
Celtics look to talk with Jay Larranaga to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff (report)
With the swift transition from Ime Udoka to Joe Mazzulla still ongoing, the Celtics are reportedly looking to potentially add a familiar name to Mazzulla’s staff. The team is seeking permission to talk with current Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, about coming back to Boston.
Report: Clippers, Ex-Cs assistant Jay Larranaga granted permission to speak to Celtics
The Boston Celtics have reportedly been granted permission to speak to their assistant coach Jay Larranaga, a nine-season veteran of the Celtics bench who Boston reportedly sought permission to speak with about assisting interim Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in the wake of head coach Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy
The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players . While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will certainly draw some attention.
Markieff Morris Has Amusing Take On Kevin Durant-Nets Offseason Drama
All of the talk of the 2022 offseason was Kevin Durant, and many wondered if he would get traded out of Brooklyn. The drama ended up working itself out, and the 10-time All-NBA star will seemingly play out the 2022-23 season with the Nets. Teams like the Boston Celtics were...
Yardbarker
LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take
The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
Mazzulla says Celtics need time to heal in wake of Udoka ban
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — The Celtics were supposed to enter the preseason as one of the favorites to emerge from the Eastern Conference on the heels of their surprise run to the NBA Finals under rookie head coach Ime Udoka. That was before Udoka was suspended for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies for what sources told The Associated Press involve an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. The task of holding together the team and capitalizing on Boston’s championship window has fallen to interim coach Joe Mazzulla, a 34-year-old assistant who was a candidate to land the Utah Jazz’s coaching job. He’s had barely 72 hours to balance both learning of Udoka’s suspension and being handed a dream opportunity, but Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
NBA
Dynamic Duo Of Ball, Rozier Headline Hornets’ Growing Guard Rotation
A driving force behind the Charlotte Hornets’ 2022-23 season will be the play of their starting backcourt. Fortunately, this particular unit – led by NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball and an elite two-way sharpshooter in Terry Rozier – is one of the better ones in the league and up to the task.
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
Celtics Fans Will Love Malcolm Brogdon Expectations Of Backcourt
CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon has high hopes for the 2022-23 edition of the Boston Celtics, despite the offseason developments which make his July arrival feel like a lifetime ago. Brogdon now joins the Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and Derrick White in the Celtics three-guard...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0