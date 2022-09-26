Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
NME
Watch Pink perform with Foo Fighters and Queen at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Pink joined forces with Foo Fighters and Queen at the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles last night (September 27). The singer performed a number of tracks with different artists throughout the night at the Kia Forum including Heart‘s Nancy Wilson for their track ‘Barracuda’ before she joined Queen and the Foo Fighters for a rousing cover of ‘Somebody To Love’ – the song that Hawkins covered himself over the years.
Olivia Rodrigo Posed With Alanis Morissette in a '90s-Inspired Slip Dress
There's something so effortlessly cool about a slip dress. It's the kind of trend that doesn't have to try too hard, making it a quintessential staple in any It girl's closet. Olivia Rodrigo styled hers in true Y2K fashion at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala, featuring a white satin slip with black lace trim, delicate black lace detailing across the bodice, and a matching lace choker. She paired the slightly vampy look with a bold red lip and wore her dark hair all the way down with small braids throughout, giving the lightweight silhouette of her outfit more autumnal energy.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’
Ringo Starr once said the Beatles' farting habits once cause terrible trouble in the band the they learned how to handle things when someone let one slip.
Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home
Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
Complex
Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku Star in New Calvin Klein Campaign
For its new Calvins or Nothing campaign, Calvin Klein has enlisted Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku. The campaign shots in question were directed and photographed by Gray Sorrenti. In addition to Tuesday marking the global release of the Sorrenti-captured campaign images, it also marks the day the latest Calvin Klein pieces are made available to the public. New to the lineup with this drop are an updated Embossed Icon, a refreshed Modern Cotton silhouette, and the minimalism-focused designs of CK Black.
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Elle
Lily James Reflects On How Becoming Pamela Anderson 'Screwed Up' Her Mental Health
It's been a few months since Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, aired. There was plenty to talk about when it came to the Disney Plus series, including the epic transformations that both actors made to get into character. And it's those transformations that have had the most impact on the stars of the series, particularly James who says becoming Pamela Anderson was a 'screwed up process' that almost lead to a breakdown.
Dave Grohl, Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker perform at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Dave Grohl, Travis Barker, and Miley Cyrus were some of the artists who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday 27 September. The show, which was held at the Kia Forum, kickstarted with Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter Violet performing a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” along with guitarist Alain Johannes.
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
NFL・
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
AOL Corp
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'
Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
NME
Coolio, rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died
Coolio, the American rapper behind the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has passed away at the age of 59. Although a cause of death has not been officially given, the rapper’s manager Jarez Posey confirmed to both TMZ and Rolling Stone that Coolio died in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (September 28). NME has reached out to Coolio’s management for further comment.
John Hartman Dies: Doobie Brothers Drummer & Co-Founder Was 72
John Hartman, drummer for the Doobie Brothers during the band’s hit-making 1970s heyday, has died, the band announced. He was 72. No cause or date of death was given. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us,” the band wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In...
NFL・
NME
‘Mork And Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ creator dies
Mork and Mindy and Perfect Strangers creator Dale McRaven has died at the age of 83. The writer and television showrunner died in his home in Porter Ranch, California, his son David told Variety. McRaven died from complications related to lung cancer. McRaven co-created Mork and Minda with Joe Glauberg...
NME
Megan Thee Stallion slams people that only share “negative” news about the singer
Megan Thee Stallion has taken to Twitter to hit back at news outlets that only share “negative” stories about the singer. During the 2022 iHeart Music Festival over the weekend (September 24), Megan Thee Stallion introduced ‘Body’ with a speech about self-empowerment. “I don’t know about y’all, but I love my body,” she said “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”
Comments / 0