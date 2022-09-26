ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
State
Utah State
KRDO News Channel 13

Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

‘Dangerously out of compliance’ electrical issue forces closure of Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo is closed down permanently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the marina is dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Lawrence
KKTV

Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway

VINELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a small Colorado town. The sheriff’s office is reporting the remains were found in a field in the Avondale area of eastern Pueblo County. However, the address shows up closer to Vineland. Deputies were called to a field in the 3500 block of 36th Lane after the property owner found what he believed to be human bones.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Rescue Team#Blodgett#Fire#Accident#Kktv#Csfd#Un
KXRM

Why Colorado Springs utility bills will be going up this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to approve a proposed change in utility rates by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The proposed rates will take effect on Oct. 1 and will include a decrease in electric rates and an increase in natural gas rates. CSU said that the adjustments to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Scenes from the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo

Chile enthusiasts crowd Union Avenue on Sept. 24, 2022, at the 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival took place in downtown Pueblo this weekend, and photojournalist Mike Sweeney was there to capture the event in pictures.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KRDO

Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy