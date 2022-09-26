Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, a Colorado College graduate, dies after falling off Mount Manaslu in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier Hilaree Nelson, a Colorado College graduate who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain, was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit...
KKTV
Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
Manitou Springs Home Has an Amazing View of Garden of the Gods
People often use the phrase "million dollar views" when talking about a home with a picturesque landscape surrounding the home. If you are going to pay a premium for a view, you will certainly want to see this Manitou Springs home. The view from this home is worth $3.1 million...
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Colorado Springs man caught three bears taking a dip in his pond this week
A Colorado Springs man caught three bears taking a dip in his backyard pond this week and boy did they make a splash
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
‘Dangerously out of compliance’ electrical issue forces closure of Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo is closed down permanently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the marina is dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
RELATED PEOPLE
KKTV
Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway
VINELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a small Colorado town. The sheriff’s office is reporting the remains were found in a field in the Avondale area of eastern Pueblo County. However, the address shows up closer to Vineland. Deputies were called to a field in the 3500 block of 36th Lane after the property owner found what he believed to be human bones.
KKTV
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
The Rarest Wolves In The World Now Live In Colorado
American Red Wolves are rare - so rare, there are only about 260 of their kind still living, making the American Red Wolf species the rarest in the world. Knowing that makes this news even more exciting - a pair of American Red wolves are now living here in Colorado.
Folk music festival to take over Colorado Springs resort this weekend
Come this weekend, non-profit UpaDowna's annual 'Folk n' Flannel' fall festival will be taking over the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Complete with 'campfire vibes' and sweet tunes, it's sure to deliver a great time for all ages in attendance. According to the organization's description of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old Stage Road could be gated pending city approval
A meeting to discuss the proposal was postponed till Thursday Oct. 6th at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Schoo
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Why Colorado Springs utility bills will be going up this winter
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to approve a proposed change in utility rates by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The proposed rates will take effect on Oct. 1 and will include a decrease in electric rates and an increase in natural gas rates. CSU said that the adjustments to […]
newsfromthestates.com
Scenes from the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo
Chile enthusiasts crowd Union Avenue on Sept. 24, 2022, at the 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival took place in downtown Pueblo this weekend, and photojournalist Mike Sweeney was there to capture the event in pictures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Reverend Michael Sheridan of Colorado Springs dies at 77-years-old
Bishop Sheridan was reportedly moved to hospice on Monday night at Penrose Hospital, where he passed away just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
KRDO
Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
Outsider.com
565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0