When storms like Hurricane Ian hit land, there are some good Samaritans who will go out of their way and help out. In this video, we get to see one in action. According to the person who shared this viral video on Twitter, we see her boyfriend hard at work. He’s getting his feet wet, literally, to go save an abandoned cat. If you look closely at the cat, it’s scared. With all of the water and waves smashing against the house, it’s sure to cause some serious problems. But this guy goes out there and plods his way around behind the cat. He’s really careful to make sure that he can get the cat safely. Well, we do have good news. The man safely rescued the kitty cat from Bonita Beach, Florida. And he would safely make it back to where his girlfriend was taking a video with her cell phone.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO