Florida State

Patricia Sawyer
2d ago

My friend lives on Coca beach and my nephew in hight rise in Miami. My friend is paralyzed so I hope her and her daughter will be ok.

Hurricane Ian: Estimated 1.5 Million Florida Residents Without Power

Hurricane Ian, with its catastrophic winds, has left more than 1 million Floridians without power. And the number is growing. PowerOutage.Us is keeping track of the numbers. At 6:30 p.m., the outages stood at more than 1.5 million. So far, Lee County is the hardest hit. Fort Myers is the main city in the county. The site shows that there are 425,000 outages out of a possible 471,806. Ian first made landfall on a barrier island off the coast. Then it swept through Fort Myers to make landfall on the Florida peninsula.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Cause Metal Door To Buckle Inward

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It rushed through Key West before hitting Fort Myers. The flood waters have now made a path into Naples and Sanibel Island. When it struck the Western coast of the state, it measured as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds gusting as high as 155 MPH. We’ve seen plenty of devastation via videos and photos today. In one video shared on Twitter, floodwaters become so strong that they burst through a metal door and through a concrete hallway. Watch the video below.
Satellite Images Show ‘Apocalyptic’ Hurricane Ian Approaching Gulf

As the eye of Hurricane Ian slowly makes its way to Florida, satellite images are now showing how apocalyptic the storm is. The New York Post shared the satellite images of the storm on Instagram. The outlet reports that the timelapse of Hurricane Ian’s eye by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was revealed just as more than 2.5 million people in Florida are being urged to evacuate. They were to do so before the storm eye’s expected arrival on late Wednesday (September 28th).
Hurricane Ian: Man Braves the Storm to Wave American Flag in Viral Video

Hurricane Ian has landed on the shores of Florida. Thousands of people will be displaced by the storm after it ravages the state throughout Wednesday afternoon. So far, countless people have provided terrifying accounts of the high winds pulverizing the state. But one man is going viral for his unique reaction to the incoming storm. He stood defiantly in the pounding winds waving the American flag in the face of impending disaster. The photo was shared by The New York Post.
South Carolina National Parks Now Closing as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc on Florida

Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie, and Charles Pinckney are closing to the public as the National Park Service (NPS) continues to brace for Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, September 28, South Carolina NPS sites began closing for the safety of visitors and staff. Fort Sumter National Historical Park, alongside Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, will not admit any visitors as of today as the state prepares for what is now bordering an “apocalyptic” Category 5 storm in Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Watch Man Save Abandoned Cat From Floodwaters in Bonita Beach, Florida

When storms like Hurricane Ian hit land, there are some good Samaritans who will go out of their way and help out. In this video, we get to see one in action. According to the person who shared this viral video on Twitter, we see her boyfriend hard at work. He’s getting his feet wet, literally, to go save an abandoned cat. If you look closely at the cat, it’s scared. With all of the water and waves smashing against the house, it’s sure to cause some serious problems. But this guy goes out there and plods his way around behind the cat. He’s really careful to make sure that he can get the cat safely. Well, we do have good news. The man safely rescued the kitty cat from Bonita Beach, Florida. And he would safely make it back to where his girlfriend was taking a video with her cell phone.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida

Hurricane Ian’s not expected to make landfall in Florida until this afternoon, but the impact of this Category 4 storm is being felt already across a huge swath of the state. From flooding in Florida’s southernmost tip of Key West, to tornados in Broward County, and wind gusts already kicking up this morning in Tampa.
