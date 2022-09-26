Read full article on original website
Patricia Sawyer
2d ago
My friend lives on Coca beach and my nephew in hight rise in Miami. My friend is paralyzed so I hope her and her daughter will be ok.
Hurricane Ian: Estimated 1.5 Million Florida Residents Without Power
Hurricane Ian, with its catastrophic winds, has left more than 1 million Floridians without power. And the number is growing. PowerOutage.Us is keeping track of the numbers. At 6:30 p.m., the outages stood at more than 1.5 million. So far, Lee County is the hardest hit. Fort Myers is the main city in the county. The site shows that there are 425,000 outages out of a possible 471,806. Ian first made landfall on a barrier island off the coast. Then it swept through Fort Myers to make landfall on the Florida peninsula.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Warning of strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surges across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas as Ian weakens to a tropical storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Ian leaves path of destruction and power outages in its wake as it moves inland
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that while not everyone followed evacuation orders, most people heeded the warnings and are taking the threat seriously.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Hurricane Ian: Devastating Pics Show Path of Destruction as Storm Batters Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian is battering the coast of Florida, leaving massive damage in its wake. One of these lasting effects of the massive storm is lowered water levels in some of the Florida bays. This comes as Hurricane Ian’s massive winds – some exceeding speeds of 150 miles per hour – are draining the waterways.
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
WATCH: Crazy Florida Men Swim in Ocean During Hurricane Ian, Get Obliterated by Waves
Florida is hit with more hurricanes than any other state in the country. In fact, of the nearly 300 hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1851, close to half have churned their way through Florida. The Sunshine State also sees the most severe storms. A staggering 37 of...
Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, moving across Florida
But by 5 a.m. EDT Thursday, Ian's sustained winds were 65 mph, 9 mph below the threshold to be a hurricane. Ian's center was some 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral. It was heading northeast at 8 mph. Ian knocked out power across wide...
WATCH: Florida Man Wakeboards on Hurricane Ian Floodwaters
Making the best of a pretty terrifying situation, a Florida man was seen wakeboarding through floodwaters in the Florida Keys as the area braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. In the viral video, the man was seen behind a pickup truck while on the wakeboard. In a separate tweet,...
WATCH: Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Cause Metal Door To Buckle Inward
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It rushed through Key West before hitting Fort Myers. The flood waters have now made a path into Naples and Sanibel Island. When it struck the Western coast of the state, it measured as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds gusting as high as 155 MPH. We’ve seen plenty of devastation via videos and photos today. In one video shared on Twitter, floodwaters become so strong that they burst through a metal door and through a concrete hallway. Watch the video below.
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Satellite Images Show ‘Apocalyptic’ Hurricane Ian Approaching Gulf
As the eye of Hurricane Ian slowly makes its way to Florida, satellite images are now showing how apocalyptic the storm is. The New York Post shared the satellite images of the storm on Instagram. The outlet reports that the timelapse of Hurricane Ian’s eye by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was revealed just as more than 2.5 million people in Florida are being urged to evacuate. They were to do so before the storm eye’s expected arrival on late Wednesday (September 28th).
Hurricane Watch: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Major Update as Ian Approaches
Floridians have been readying themselves for impact from the now-Category 3 Hurricane Ian for days. Now, as the roaring storm system draws near the coast, Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an important update about the ongoing hurricane watch and preparedness measures. According to flgov.com, forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to slam...
Hurricane Ian: Man Braves the Storm to Wave American Flag in Viral Video
Hurricane Ian has landed on the shores of Florida. Thousands of people will be displaced by the storm after it ravages the state throughout Wednesday afternoon. So far, countless people have provided terrifying accounts of the high winds pulverizing the state. But one man is going viral for his unique reaction to the incoming storm. He stood defiantly in the pounding winds waving the American flag in the face of impending disaster. The photo was shared by The New York Post.
South Carolina National Parks Now Closing as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc on Florida
Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie, and Charles Pinckney are closing to the public as the National Park Service (NPS) continues to brace for Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, September 28, South Carolina NPS sites began closing for the safety of visitors and staff. Fort Sumter National Historical Park, alongside Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, will not admit any visitors as of today as the state prepares for what is now bordering an “apocalyptic” Category 5 storm in Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Watch Man Save Abandoned Cat From Floodwaters in Bonita Beach, Florida
When storms like Hurricane Ian hit land, there are some good Samaritans who will go out of their way and help out. In this video, we get to see one in action. According to the person who shared this viral video on Twitter, we see her boyfriend hard at work. He’s getting his feet wet, literally, to go save an abandoned cat. If you look closely at the cat, it’s scared. With all of the water and waves smashing against the house, it’s sure to cause some serious problems. But this guy goes out there and plods his way around behind the cat. He’s really careful to make sure that he can get the cat safely. Well, we do have good news. The man safely rescued the kitty cat from Bonita Beach, Florida. And he would safely make it back to where his girlfriend was taking a video with her cell phone.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida
Hurricane Ian’s not expected to make landfall in Florida until this afternoon, but the impact of this Category 4 storm is being felt already across a huge swath of the state. From flooding in Florida’s southernmost tip of Key West, to tornados in Broward County, and wind gusts already kicking up this morning in Tampa.
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
