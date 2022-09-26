ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evesham Township, NJ

CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
PRINCETON, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Southampton approves funds for truck that would plow snow

The Southampton Township Committee approved two separate ordinances upon second reading during its Sept. 20 meeting, each sparking lively debate from attendees on the necessity and scope of projects in the measures. The first ordinance was unanimously approved by the committee and authorized $400,000 from the township’s Capital Improvement Fund...
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Commissioners’ statement on the passing of Gov. Jim Florio

The Burlington County Commissioners released the following statement in response to the passing of Gov. Jim Florio:. “All of Burlington County and New Jersey mourn the loss of Governor Florio. He will be remembered as a leader and a statesman who championed New Jersey’s environment, public safety and education throughout his career. He was a courageous fighter who never backed down from a challenge or avoided a vote or action because it might also be unpopular. He was a friend of Burlington County, and we were immensely proud he chose to make our county his adopted home during his later years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family during this time of loss.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Police on sharing the road with school buses

The Deptford Township Police Department shared the rules for sharing the roads safely with school buses. Never pass a bus from behind if it is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop. The area...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mantua officer sworn in

Congrats to corporal Cody Mroz, who had his ceremonial swearing-in and badge pinning at the Mantua Committee meeting. There were three others sworn into various positions as well due to previous retirements, but they were unable to attend. Although their ranks were all changed, we will have better announcements and pics of them after their nice badge pinning ceremonies.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ

