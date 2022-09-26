ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Teen crashes Mercedes into home while fleeing party bust: police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Wills
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsnZr_0iB3o20X00

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a home after a police pursuit, authorities say.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they received a noise complaint around 9:45 p.m. regarding a party that was being held in Highlands Ranch, a community roughly 20 miles south of Denver.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

A large officer response was sent to the party after reports of shots being fired also came in to dispatch.

As this was going on, a white Mercedes fled the scene at a high rate of speed which instigated officers to initiate a pursuit. A Nest camera captured footage shared with Nexstar’s KDVR of the moment the Mercedes drove by one home, which you can view in the video player above.

The chase ended when the vehicle, which was occupied by three juvenile girls, crashed into the front of a nearby home, police say.

A viewer shared the below photos of the scene with KDVR.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc8Z8_0iB3o20X00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYYMl_0iB3o20X00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgwO8_0iB3o20X00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcCmA_0iB3o20X00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver and one of the two passengers in the Mercedes were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Now, officials are looking into whether or not the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. Additional details have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Video shows train hitting Colorado police car with woman handcuffed inside

Newly released video shows the moment a train smashes into a police car that was parked on railroad tracks with a handcuffed woman in the backseat. The 20-year-old woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was seriously injured in the Sept. 16 collision. Her attorney, Jonathan Stine, said in an interview Monday that the impact caused her to lose teeth and left her with a broken arm, multiple fractured ribs and injuries to her head and legs. She remained hospitalized Monday, he said.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
KXRM

Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.

Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo District.The company just broke ground on a new facility today that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce.It's expected to be up and running next summer.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer

A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
66K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy