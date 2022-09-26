Read full article on original website
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
Gov. DeSantis: Duval County will see impacts from Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, a very powerful Cat. 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida sometime Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference early Wednesday morning to warn all Floridians to stay alert and prepared for the storm. "Trees are going to come down,"...
First Coast News
Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
Hurricane Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
First Coast News
Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
St. Johns County opens storm shelters as Hurricane Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County has just opened its storm shelters. The county said it's prepared to open additional shelters as needed. The following shelters are currently open to the public:. Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Lane (Special needs) Southwoods Elementary, 4750 State Road 206 (Pet-friendly) Pedro...
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies
Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
Jacksonville mayor announces closure of ocean front at the beaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not sure why you would, but if you were planning to visit the ocean front at any of Jacksonville's beaches during the storm, don't. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches are closed. "I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic,...
News4Jax.com
Latest closures for parks, beaches, government offices, more as Hurricane Ian looms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side...
floridapolitics.com
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
Tropical Storm Ian | Track storm live as it goes by Jacksonville, NE Florida
Ian caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula.
'Worse than Irma, closer to Matthew' | Officials urging St. Augustine residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Emergency management officials have a warning for residents of St. Augustine - get out of town. "This message is a very profound message that we need to convey to the residents of St. Augustine and throughout the county, but especially in the low-lying areas of the city of St. Augustine, such as South Davis Shores, parts of Lincolnville and parts of the north city," St. Johns County City Manager John Regan said Wednesday in a Facebook live.
Jacksonville Mayor Curry declares state of emergency for Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency. During a press conference Tuesday, Curry warned those in the city of Jacksonville to get prepared now as the storm moves closer. "This storm is nothing to take for granted. This...
First Coast News
Red Cross hurricane shelters open at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Duval County, evacuees welcome
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross is opening pre-storm hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to evacuate on the First Coast, starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. These shelters are open to anyone who has been evacuated and needs somewhere to go, according to the Red Cross. No identification is...
Big Bend and South Georgia School Closures
Big Bend schools that will be closing ahead of Hurricane Ian.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
brunswickga.org
Hurricane Preparedness: Ian Updates & Closures
Hurricane Ian will impact Glynn County beginning late Wednesday evening, lasting through Saturday. Republic Services (trash collection) will start at 5:30AM on Thursday morning. Service interruptions may occur depending on the strength of the wind and road conditions. Red Cross is in route to Brunswick. Conditions will include heavy rain,...
