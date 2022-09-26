ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
historiccity

St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'Worse than Irma, closer to Matthew' | Officials urging St. Augustine residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Emergency management officials have a warning for residents of St. Augustine - get out of town. "This message is a very profound message that we need to convey to the residents of St. Augustine and throughout the county, but especially in the low-lying areas of the city of St. Augustine, such as South Davis Shores, parts of Lincolnville and parts of the north city," St. Johns County City Manager John Regan said Wednesday in a Facebook live.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
brunswickga.org

Hurricane Preparedness: Ian Updates & Closures

Hurricane Ian will impact Glynn County beginning late Wednesday evening, lasting through Saturday. Republic Services (trash collection) will start at 5:30AM on Thursday morning. Service interruptions may occur depending on the strength of the wind and road conditions. Red Cross is in route to Brunswick. Conditions will include heavy rain,...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
