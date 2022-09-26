ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Emergency management officials have a warning for residents of St. Augustine - get out of town. "This message is a very profound message that we need to convey to the residents of St. Augustine and throughout the county, but especially in the low-lying areas of the city of St. Augustine, such as South Davis Shores, parts of Lincolnville and parts of the north city," St. Johns County City Manager John Regan said Wednesday in a Facebook live.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO