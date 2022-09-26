ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

100.7 KOOL FM

Texas Favorite HEB Is Launching Its Own Debit Card With Special Deals

H-E-B is arguably one of the most famous businesses in Texas. Walking into a H-E-B is like walking into another world sometimes. The chain really does fit the motto of "everything is bigger in Texas." The business also continues to evolve with the times, even including self checkout lines most...
100.7 KOOL FM

Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?

A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

10 Haunted Hotels In Texas Sure To Give You A Fright, You Might Have Stayed At One These

Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any and everything haunted from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas

Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Abilene, TX
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

