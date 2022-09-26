Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
Top 10 Species of Bats Living Right Here in Texas
Bats are not really the thing you think about when it comes to Texas. I mean, after all, Texas boasts some pretty cool things worth talking about however I can't remember the last time I used the words Texas and bats in a sentence. As it turns out Texas is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
You Can Take a Hike Once a Month in Texas at These 12 Incredible State Parks
One thing that is certain is that our Texas state parks are incredible. That stated, how about taking a hike at least once a month for a year and you'll still have places left over. The Texas Parks and Wildlife officials love to show off our Lone Star State's beauty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
100.7 KOOL FM
Texas Favorite HEB Is Launching Its Own Debit Card With Special Deals
H-E-B is arguably one of the most famous businesses in Texas. Walking into a H-E-B is like walking into another world sometimes. The chain really does fit the motto of "everything is bigger in Texas." The business also continues to evolve with the times, even including self checkout lines most...
Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?
A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
Want To Work From Home? These Top 10 States Rank High in Remote Jobs
It seems like it all started with the pandemic. Covid-19 impacted all of us in one way or another. I think we all can agree on that. Doing business obviously is one of the things that changed the most. Companies and corporations worldwide were stunned and had to take measures to keep their workforce and lifeline alive.
10 Haunted Hotels In Texas Sure To Give You A Fright, You Might Have Stayed At One These
Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any and everything haunted from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas
Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
707
Followers
2K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0