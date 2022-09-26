ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Jalon Daniels picks up third-straight weekly honors

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bj03o_0iB3lphK00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the third-straight week, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named to the Davey O’Bien Great 8 List and an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week member.

Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 35-27 win over Duke en route to the team’s first 4-0 start since 2009. He tallied 407 total yards and five total touchdowns.

Last week, Daniels was voted the Manning Star of the Week after being named to the award watch list. The quarterback currently has the highest quarterback rating (QBR) in the nation (98.0), according to ESPN .

The Jayhawks return to action Saturday at home against Iowa State at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KU Sports

KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium

The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Football
KSNT News

Meet the Team: KU Soccer

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas soccer’s 2021 campaign didn’t go as good as the team would’ve liked. The Jayhawks finished with a 7-11-1 record last season. “Last year’s fall obviously didn’t go as well as we wanted it to, so I think it was a huge motivation factor,” junior midfielder Avery Smith said. “It wasn’t our […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs vs Bucs likely to see stadium change

TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – Several counties in Southwest Florida have been evacuated due to Hurricane Ian. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but changes are likely coming. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as early as Wednesday afternoon. The Buccaneers moved its practices to Miami […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

K-Nation (09/25/22)

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News aired the fifth episode of K-Nation on Sunday night. This week’s episode lacked no excitement after two huge wins on the football field. K-State beat sixth-ranked Oklahoma and KU stayed undefeated with a win against Duke in front of a sold out David Booth Memorial Stadium. Highlights and postgame interviews […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Tropics team revived, staying in Topeka after all

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of Topeka businessmen is reviving the Topeka Tropics, bringing the team back to the Stormont Vail Events Center through 2025. Trevor Burdett, Chad Logan, Josh Barr announced Wednesday afternoon they have purchased the team and plan to keep it in Topeka. This new ownership comes after the Tropics announced in […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Duke En#Jayhawks#Iowa State#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Colts’ late touchdown costs Chiefs the win

INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – The Chiefs led by a field goal entering the fourth quarter, but the Colts were the grim reaper on Sunday. The Chiefs lost to the Colts 20-17. The Colts’ offense struck first, driving down the field and getting a quick touchdown from the one-yard line. Patrick Mahomes had the answer. He connected […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSNT News

Washburn football gets back in the win column

ST. JOE, Mo. (KSNT) – The Ichabod defense held off the Griffins’ powerful run game just enough to win. Washburn beat Missouri Western State 38-31 in overtime Saturday night. The Griffins scored first with a field goal, but Washburn’s offense had an answer. Quarterback Kellen Simoncic ran in the ‘Bods first score. Later in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Shaquille O’Neal to headline KU’s Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog will feature a special guest this year. The Kansas Jayhawks confirmed via social media that Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will be the headliner for the Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse. Late Night in the […]
KSNT News

Why The Topeka Tropics aren’t going anywhere

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Tropics have returned to the capital city, now with new ownership. The new ownership group consists of three Topeka businessmen, all focused on giving the community the football team they want. They are Trevor Burdett, owner of Sacred Leaf CBD here in Topeka; Chad Logan, owner of Logan Business Machines; and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU victory brings more attention to local Lawrence businesses

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It’s been a big weekend in Lawrence not only for fans of football, but business owners in the area as well. “It’s been a great day for us,” Co-Owner of Latchkey Deli Chetan Michie said. “We’ve been in the service industry downtown coming on 10 years now. This is our restaurant that […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Faculty say goodbye to Dr. Farley

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University faculty held a retirement reception for Dr. Jerry Farley, Monday afternoon in Memorial Union. Dr. Farley will retire as Washburn University President on Friday, September, 30. “Dr. Farley, you have left an impressive mark on this University and touched the lives of all of us that have had the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Area high schools put on marching band exhibition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hummer Sports Complex was filled with music Wednesday evening for the Annual Shawnee County Marching Band Exhibition. Area high schools were given an opportunity to showcase their musical talents during the exhibition. The high school bands in the exhibition include, Hayden Highland Park Shawnee Heights Topeka High Seaman Washburn Rural Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

7th Annual Wing Fling coming to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17. Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition. Local and national restaurants will compete for one […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy