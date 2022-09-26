Jalon Daniels picks up third-straight weekly honors

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the third-straight week, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named to the Davey O’Bien Great 8 List and an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week member.

Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 35-27 win over Duke en route to the team’s first 4-0 start since 2009. He tallied 407 total yards and five total touchdowns.

Last week, Daniels was voted the Manning Star of the Week after being named to the award watch list. The quarterback currently has the highest quarterback rating (QBR) in the nation (98.0), according to ESPN .

The Jayhawks return to action Saturday at home against Iowa State at 2:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.