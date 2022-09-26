SeaWolves merchandise clinching top sales during playoff series

SeaWolves mania continues in Erie as they head to Somerset, New Jersey to play in a possible championship-clinching game.

During the game on Saturday, Sept. 24, a new attendance record was set and broke the previous game’s record. With all types of merchandise from T-shirts to foam fingers to hoodies, there is something for everyone in the family.

Merchandise flew off the shelf last game, being one of the best-selling days of the season.

“We had one of our best three merchandise days of the year on the last game we had on Saturday. And, you know, good lord willing, things will work out in our favor and we’ll have championship gear in here by the end of the week,” said Greg Coleman, team president of Erie SeaWolves.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

If the Erie SeaWolves win Tuesday, championship gear will be available at the team store and online this Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.