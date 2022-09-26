ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

SeaWolves merchandise clinching top sales during playoff series

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fwEV_0iB3lmIN00

SeaWolves mania continues in Erie as they head to Somerset, New Jersey to play in a possible championship-clinching game.

During the game on Saturday, Sept. 24, a new attendance record was set and broke the previous game’s record. With all types of merchandise from T-shirts to foam fingers to hoodies, there is something for everyone in the family.

Erie SeaWolves to take on Somerset Patriots for game two in championship series

Merchandise flew off the shelf last game, being one of the best-selling days of the season.

“We had one of our best three merchandise days of the year on the last game we had on Saturday. And, you know, good lord willing, things will work out in our favor and we’ll have championship gear in here by the end of the week,” said Greg Coleman, team president of Erie SeaWolves.

If the Erie SeaWolves win Tuesday, championship gear will be available at the team store and online this Friday.

