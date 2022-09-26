Read full article on original website
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle accepted a plea deal virtually Monday morning in Kanawha County. Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect. The charges stem from an...
G.O.A.L.S program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Addiction consumed more than 20 years of Rachel Leport’s life. “I wasn’t a mother to my kids, sister, daughter. I just didn’t care,” Leport said. “I was homeless. I stayed places I wouldn’t even walk into now.”. Her addiction started...
Woman shot in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston. The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue. According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable. Firefighters at the...
Charleston Victims Assistance Commission hopes to help heal and create change
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crime in Charleston has not gone unnoticed by old and new city residents. “There are all kinds of violence around here, people fighting and carrying on,” said Neil Lambka, who moved to Charleton’s West Side during the summer. “When I moved here, I had...
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dwayne Howard, the armed man barricaded beneath a home in Huntington for more than five hours, was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon, our crew at the scene reports. Howard, 49, had been barricaded since just after 11 a.m. after a Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Home...
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
2 wanted in connection with thefts at flea market
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding two people involved in recent thefts at the Milton Flea Market. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office release surveillance photos of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. A. Cremeans at the Detective Unit at 304-634-4672 or...
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a boy who drowned Saturday in the Ohio River in Guyandotte. Monday evening, loved ones and community members gathered outside the home of 12-year-old Christian Weaver for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Those who knew the Huntington...
Opioid Naloxone Emergency Box: ONEbox
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287.
Bullying prevention with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bullying can be hard to deal with, for children and parents alike. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some methods for bullying prevention.
Senior care with Vendi Medical
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors.
Cabell Co. Board of Education files lawsuit against travel vendor after cancelled school trips
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education filed a lawsuit in Cabell County Circuit Court Tuesday against a travel vendor it says kept money after planned student trips to Washington. D.C. were cancelled. In the lawsuit, the Board of Education is accusing Eric A. Morrison and...
ATV crash closes road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Rd. near Wet Branch Rd. rolled the four wheeler on its side. The call came in around 12:45 a.m....
St. Mary’s Medical Center to hold “navigating grief” courses
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone deals with loss of a loved one at some point in their lives, and navigating that grief can be tough. Rev. Greg Creasy, Director of Spiritual Care at St. Mary’s Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming grief courses.
Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brush fire reported in Rutledge, West Virginia has been contained, according to Metro 911. Fire crews from Pinch, Malden and Air National Guard responded to Heartland Lane. Dispatchers say the call came in as a brush, trash fire that spread to an abandoned trailer.
Young Women LEAD Conference with Ashland Community and Technical College
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some young women in Ashland are getting a lesson in leadership and empowerment. Chrisha Spears with Ashland Community and Technical College stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming Young Women Lead Conference.
