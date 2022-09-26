ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft and fraud, according to court documents. The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
Woman shot in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston. The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue. According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable. Firefighters at the...
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dwayne Howard, the armed man barricaded beneath a home in Huntington for more than five hours, was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon, our crew at the scene reports. Howard, 49, had been barricaded since just after 11 a.m. after a Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Home...
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
2 wanted in connection with thefts at flea market

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding two people involved in recent thefts at the Milton Flea Market. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office release surveillance photos of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. A. Cremeans at the Detective Unit at 304-634-4672 or...
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a boy who drowned Saturday in the Ohio River in Guyandotte. Monday evening, loved ones and community members gathered outside the home of 12-year-old Christian Weaver for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Those who knew the Huntington...
Opioid Naloxone Emergency Box: ONEbox

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Bullying prevention with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bullying can be hard to deal with, for children and parents alike. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some methods for bullying prevention.
Senior care with Vendi Medical

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
ATV crash closes road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Rd. near Wet Branch Rd. rolled the four wheeler on its side. The call came in around 12:45 a.m....
Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brush fire reported in Rutledge, West Virginia has been contained, according to Metro 911. Fire crews from Pinch, Malden and Air National Guard responded to Heartland Lane. Dispatchers say the call came in as a brush, trash fire that spread to an abandoned trailer.
