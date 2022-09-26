ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carjacker steals man’s Dodge Charger at Memphis barber shop, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man had a gun pointed at him and his Dodge Charger stolen at a barber shop in Cordova on September 14, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a man was walking to his car outside of Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway when a man with a gun walked up to him and demanded his keys.

That man then took off in the stolen Charger, according to police.

Nine days later on September 23, officers spotted that car on I-40 near Jackson Avenue.

Memphis Police said they lost the car in traffic but saw it exit off of I-40 toward Danny Thomas.

The car was then seen at the intersection of Northgate Street and Thomas Street with the passenger door open.

A broadcast went out and uniformed officers, K-9 officers and aviation officers all started searching for carjacker, Memphis Police said.

James Mobley, 19, and Leantonio Jones, 24, were found a short time later in a construction yard on Stage Avenue.

Mobley still had the keys to the stolen Charger on him and Jones had marijuana in his possession, Memphis Police said.

Mobley was charged with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver or sell marijuana and evading arrest.

Mobley received a $30,000 bond and Jones received a $3,500 bond.

According to Memphis Police, both men are out on bail.

