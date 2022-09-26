Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Former Fort Wayne residents eye-to-eye with Hurricane Ian
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hurricane Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall on Florida’s west coast since Hurricane Charley in 2004, which brought 130 mile per hour winds to the area. Ian made landfall Wednesday between Cape Coral and Port Charlotte, packing 155 mile per hour winds...
WANE-TV
Bridge maintenance to restrict part of Hessen Cassel Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Part of a road in a residential area of southeast Fort Wayne is undergoing construction Wednesday. The city’s Traffic Engineering Department said in a release that Dafforn Concrete is working on bridge maintenance on Hessen Cassel Road between Southwin and Crestmont drives. The...
WANE-TV
Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne to host Trot the Trails event this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne, along with Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc. and Allen County, announced Trot the Trails, an horse riding event that is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 1. The ride will take place along the Wabash & Erie Canal Towpath...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
WANE-TV
I&M announces open house for $32M downtown Fort Wayne project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced plans to host an open house in October regarding a $32 million project IMP has planned in downtown Fort Wayne. The project will upgrade equipment at numerous substations, rebuild transmission lines, and relocate transmission lines. The 60-year-old transmission lines...
Fort Wayne couple waits out Hurricane Ian in Cayman Islands
Keith and Kathy Winter were expecting to return to Fort Wayne on Monday after a trip to the Cayman Islands, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
WANE-TV
$4 gas returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas has climbed above $4 a gallon once again in Fort Wayne. Stations around the city were advertising a gallon of regular unleaded gas for $4.09 on Tuesday. Gas has been under $4 a gallon in Fort Wayne for much of the last two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Public meeting set to discuss SR 124 upgrades
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — INDOT has scheduled a public informational meeting to detail proposed improvements to a stretch of S.R. 124 in Adams County. The improvements are needed along S.R. 124 between U.S. 27 and Keller Street in Monroe, INDOT said. “The existing pavement on S.R. 124 is...
WANE-TV
Procession route announced for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
WANE-TV
Auburn hosts weeklong DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Auburn kicked of the 91st annual DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Saturday with the fair’s 3rd annual 5K Run/Walk and has continued the festivities Monday. The fair also hosted the Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant Monday and has other events planned throughout the week...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
WANE-TV
Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
WANE-TV
85 Fort Wayne veterans return from latest Honor Flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over 80 military veterans from the Fort Wayne area returned home Wednesday night as part of the 39th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight. The flight consisted of six Korean veterans, 12 Cold War veterans and 67 Vietnam veterans. This flight represented the fifth Honor Flight...
WANE-TV
Oldest Fort4Fitness walker shows age is just a number
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort4Fitness has races for all ages. The oldest participant says staying active is one of the keys to a long, healthy life. At 102, Vivian Purvis proves age is just a number as she looks forward to crossing the Fort4Fitness finish line. “I’m very...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
whatzup.com
Nostalgia served up at Hall’s Drive-In
There aren’t many places that define Fort Wayne like the Hall’s Family of Restaurants. They’ve been around only since the 1940s. It was, and is, consistent. As national chains and more prominent local eateries have come and gone, Hall’s restaurants have been as steady as the tortoise in the fabled race with the hare.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
Comments / 1