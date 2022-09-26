Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Traffic Delays Return To South Grand Avenue In Pullman Today
Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman will return today. Crews are repairing damage caused by this month’s water main break. The paving work planned for Thursday was delayed to Friday because of the rain. Flaggers will direct one lane of traffic through the work zone at Center Street starting at 6:00 this morning. Crews hope to get the work done and end the traffic delays as soon as possible this afternoon to try and avoid heavy traffic with WSU homecoming. Officials are urging drivers to detour around the work zone.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton
A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Latah County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Alleged Hit & Run Suspect
POTLATCH, ID - Do you recognize this person? The Latah County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a Hit & Run that occurred at Harvest Foods in Potlatch on Sunday, September 25. Pictured below are the suspected driver and the suspect's vehicle. The...
pullmanradio.com
Kimberling Insurance In Downtown Moscow Celebrating 45 Years With Open House Saturday
Kimberling Insurance in downtown Moscow will be celebrating 45 years in business with an open house on Saturday. The event is from 8:00 to noon at the Kimberling Farmers Insurance office at 205 South Main Street. The public is welcome to visit for some free coffee and maple bars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Spring Valley Reservoir Near Troy Restocked With Rainbows Next Week
Idaho Fish and Game will be restocking Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy with thousands of rainbow trout next week. 3,500 catchable size rainbows about 11 inches long will be released into the reservoir.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Accused In Road Rage Assault Case Charged With Misdemeanors
The 28 year old Washington State University student accused of punching a man in downtown Pullman during a road rage incident has been charged with misdemeanors. Daniel Rouhana has been charged with misdemeanor assault, drunk driving, hit and run and reckless driving in Whitman County District Court. Pullman Police say Rouhana crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle, punched the driver several times and drove away. Officers initially arrested Rouhana on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Those potential charges are still being reviewed as the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t been able to confirm if Rouhana has any criminal history with the U.S. Army.
pullmanradio.com
Thursday Last Day For Lawn Watering In Moscow This Year
Thursday is the last day that people in Moscow can water their lawns for the season. The City of Moscow’s Outdoor Irrigation Season ends on Friday. Lawn watering is only allowed in the City of Moscow during the season at night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance hosts Pancake Feed Fundraiser
The Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance department invites the community to its Pancake Feed Fundraiser and Safety Fair this Saturday from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Come support the local volunteer fire department at the Moscow Fire Station 1 on 603 South Main Street.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
21-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Raping 16-Year-Old Girl in Lewiston Hotel, Sentencing Set for December 1
LEWISTON - Last week, 21-year-old Dillon Blake entered a Guilty plea after raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Mr. Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston the night of April 20, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Legendary Folk Signer Dan Maher Playing Rico’s In Downtown Pullman Friday Night
Legendary folk singer Dan Maher will be playing Rico’s in downtown Pullman Friday. Maher will perform from 9:00 to midnight. Admission is free.
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
pullmanradio.com
City of Pullman officially opens Mary’s Park
The City of Pullman, in partnership with the Pullman Kiwanis, officially opens Pullman’s first ADA-accessible playground in Mary’s Park located at 1570 SE Johnson Avenue. Located on five acres of land donated by the Herb Neil estate in 2010, Mary’s Park has a nearly-10,000-square-foot playground, complete with two play structures, and SpectraTurf rubber surfacing.
pullmanradio.com
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Chamber of Commerce to host last Music on Main of the Season
Pullman Chamber of Commerce will host the last Music on Main this Thursday from 5:30- 7:30 pm at Pine Street Plaza. The last performance of the season will be by Scott Thompson.
pullmanradio.com
Kenworthy theatre holds fundraiser concert in Moscow
Kenworthy Theatre invites people to the annual Kenworthy benefit auction and concert this Saturday at 7 pm. There will be live performances by the band Golden Boy. Tickets are on sale now at the link. All proceeds go to KPAC operations and special programs.
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
Comments / 0