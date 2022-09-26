Read full article on original website
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on the 2022 and 2023 Cadillac CT4. The above offers are not available...
MotorAuthority
Final Lamborghini Aventador, final BMW Alpina B7, Nissan Z Nismo GT4: Car News Headlines
Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.
gmauthority.com
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
gmauthority.com
2022 And 2023 Cadillac CT5 Heated And Ventilated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Owners of 2022 and 2023 Cadillac CT5 sedans affected by recent constraints for the heated and ventilated seat features are now eligible for a free dealer retrofit of these features, per a new GM customer satisfaction program. The program covers both the Cadillac CT5 and Cadillac CT5-V. As GM Authority...
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Most Corvette Z06 Buyers Want Every Possible Option
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is dripping with curb appeal, even in its most basic form. That said, the options on offer make the new mid-engine sports car even more desirable – no surprise then that most Corvette Z06 buyers want every possible option available. In a recent presentation...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
1988 Pontiac Trans Am GTA Mecum Chicago Auction Bound
For the 1982 model year, the Pontiac Firebird and Pontiac Trans Am received a complete redesign. The wheelbase shrunk from 108.2 inches to 101, and overall length was eight inches shorter than the previous generation. The new model went on a serious diet, losing 500 pounds from the second generation. The windshield had a 62-degree rake, the most aggressive in GM history. The side glass was flush mounted, and the rear end morphed to a hatchback style. Headlights were electrically operated pop-ups.
gmauthority.com
GM Files Patent For Antimicrobial Vehicle Cabin Surfaces
GM has filed a pair of patent applications for a system of antimicrobial vehicle cabin surfaces, including one patent that pertains to antimicrobial metallic touch surfaces, and another that pertains to antibacterial surfaces or self-cleaning / self-sanitizing surfaces. The GM patent filing for antimicrobial metallic touch surfaces has been assigned...
5 Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row of Seats
Check out your options if you want both a hybrid drivetrain and three rows of seats. The post 5 Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row of Seats appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Buick Envision discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Envision and 2023 Buick Envision when financed with GM Financial. Additionally, local market leases are available. See an example below. Buick Envision Incentives. Buick Envision discount offers in September 2022 are as follows:. Finance...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Low In 2022 J.D. Power Mexico Customer Service Index Study
J.D. Power has released the results of the 2022 Mexico Customer Service Index Study, which ranks brands on customer satisfaction based on customer survey responses. Chevy ranked low in this year’s study, scoring well below the industry average in the Mass Market segment. The latest 2022 study marks the...
gmauthority.com
All-New 2023 Buick Envista Now On Sale In China
Following the world debut of the all-new 2023 Buick Envista in China at the end of August, General Motors has just announced that Buick’s new compact crossover is now on sale in the Asian country. The SAIC-GM joint venture officially launched the all-new 2023 Buick Envista on September 23rd...
gmauthority.com
GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Officially Launches In China
Just weeks after the reveal of the first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio at the end of August, General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture in China has just officially launched the new range-topping variant of the successful Mini EV in the local market. The automaker launched the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
gmauthority.com
GM Wants Employees Back In The Office Three Days A Week
GM announced that it has changed its policies regarding remote work as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, calling its workers back to the office for three days a week. A report by Automotive News indicates that the automaker has amended its flexible “Work Appropriately” guidelines, which allowed its white-collar workers to work remotely more often. Under these guidelines, salaried workers that worked from home during the peak of the pandemic could continue to perform their duties remotely, although it’s worth noting that Work Appropriately was not an official policy, but rather a so-called “shared mindset.”
gmauthority.com
UAW Looking To Fast-Track GM Ultium Battery Plant Unionization
The United Auto Workers (UAW) is seeking to expedite the unionization of the GM Ultium battery plants. According to a report by Reuters, UAW president, Ray Curry, announced plans to speed up the unionization process without the need for a vote to represent the hourly workers at the Ultium plants. Curry said that the union will seek “card check” authorization, which will bypass a secret ballot vote. This process eliminates the need for an election, instead allowing plant hourly workers to sign cards in support of the union instead.
