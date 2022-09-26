ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Man arrested for threatening Russell County Circut Court judge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Special Tactics and Response team arrested a man after threatening a circuit court judge. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, deputies executed a search warrant in Phenix City for Franklin Lamar Claridy. Authorities say Claridy...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

TCSS: LaGrange HS student with gun arrested at Troup County HS

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A student from LaGrange High School in possession of a gun was arrested Wednesday morning on the campus of Troup County High School. According to a news release from Irisha Goodman, Director of Public Relations for Troup County School System, the LaGrange student was found with a gun in his waistband […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more. According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,. 60 traffic...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee County Jury finds Opelika man guilty of intentional murder

On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Miles’ sentencing is set for Nov. 28, 2022. Early in the morning on May 21, 2019, Opelika police officers responded...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office talks on middle school threats

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a case at the Russell County Middle School. Two middle school students have been arrested on terroristic threats after two separate incidents at the school. On Sept. 15, Russell...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Forsyth, Georgia inmate escapee is in police custody after a chase from Georgia to Phenix City, Alabama. On Monday, September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Robert Jenkins had escaped from a work detail while incarcerated in Forsyth, Georgia. Jenkins...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot by homeowner after he attempted to break into home, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested after the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said he attempted to break into a house before the homeowner shot him in the stomach. Deputies said Chadwick David Lyons, 36, forced his way into a home on Ginger Circle around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to the release, the homeowner heard Lyons outside before he confronted him with a handgun and shot him.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Auburn woman arrested in drug sting in which app was being used to sell drugs

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman has been arrested following a weeks-long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022. Zheng has been charged with the following: 1 count of drug trafficking 5 counts of […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four minors and an 18-year-old are now facing federal charges after police say they stole credit cards from the locker room. Police say 18-year-old Leslie Nelson Swain III was the mastermind behind the scheme. “Our information, they were taking pictures of them on their cell phones...
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Man arrested for attempted murder after 2 teens injured in shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after two 19-year-olds were shot over the weekend. On September 24, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Opelika dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located...
OPELIKA, AL

