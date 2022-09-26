Read full article on original website
Man arrested for threatening Russell County Circut Court judge
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Special Tactics and Response team arrested a man after threatening a circuit court judge. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, deputies executed a search warrant in Phenix City for Franklin Lamar Claridy. Authorities say Claridy...
TCSS: LaGrange HS student with gun arrested at Troup County HS
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A student from LaGrange High School in possession of a gun was arrested Wednesday morning on the campus of Troup County High School. According to a news release from Irisha Goodman, Director of Public Relations for Troup County School System, the LaGrange student was found with a gun in his waistband […]
Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more. According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,. 60 traffic...
Lee County Jury finds Opelika man guilty of intentional murder
On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Miles’ sentencing is set for Nov. 28, 2022. Early in the morning on May 21, 2019, Opelika police officers responded...
Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office talks on middle school threats
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a case at the Russell County Middle School. Two middle school students have been arrested on terroristic threats after two separate incidents at the school. On Sept. 15, Russell...
8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
Georgia prison escapee recaptured after East Alabama deputy ends chase with ‘PIT maneuver’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A prisoner who escaped from a work detail in Forsyth, Ga., was captured late Monday night after a high-speed chase that ended in Russell County, Ala., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Jenkins escaped Monday using a truck owned by Forsyth and was spotted in Columbus later in the […]
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
Auburn woman arrested in drug sting in which app was being used to sell drugs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman has been arrested following a weeks-long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022. Zheng has been charged with the following: 1 count of drug trafficking 5 counts of […]
Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four minors and an 18-year-old are now facing federal charges after police say they stole credit cards from the locker room. Police say 18-year-old Leslie Nelson Swain III was the mastermind behind the scheme. “Our information, they were taking pictures of them on their cell phones...
Man arrested with more than three pounds of meth in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking meth in Upson County, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. 42-year-old Joshua James York was arrested by Upson County deputies after he was stopped on Highway 19 north of Thomaston. The post said...
Man arrested for attempted murder after 2 teens injured in shooting in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after two 19-year-olds were shot over the weekend. On September 24, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Opelika dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located...
1 man injured after shooting over trespassing dispute in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. On September 24, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of US Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot. Upon...
